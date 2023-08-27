Farmer rights advocates, artists raise funds for bail of detained Negros activist

Karina Dela Cerna was only 19 years old when she was arrested along with her father Albert in a series of raids in Bacolod in 2019. They were consequently charged with trumped-up charges such as illegal possession of firearms and explosives and human trafficking.

By RONJAY MENDIOLA

with reports from Katebelle Ladlad

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – A group of young agrarian reform advocates organized a concert dubbed as “Kahilwayan” August 25 to raise funds for the legal funds of Negros-based human rights defender Karina Dela Cerna.

“This benefit gig is a big help, not only for Karina and her family but also for farmers and workers who are forced to be disenfranchised in Negros,” said Marina Cavan of the National Network of Agrarian Reform Advocates Youth (NNARA Youth).

Dela Cerna was only 19 years old when she was arrested along with her father Albert in a series of raids in Bacolod in 2019. They were consequently charged with trumped-up charges such as illegal possession of firearms and explosives and human trafficking.

While the human rights defender and her father have been temporarily released, the money amounting to $10,600 that was used to post bail was from a loan, which her family and her supporters now need to pay.

Among the artists who performed in the Kahilwayan 2023 were Plagpul, Johnoy Danao, The Ridleys, Over October, Hey JACE, MusikangBayan, switchbxtch, Oriang, Jon Bonifacio, Maria Cristina, ONE TAKE PH, Mara Peralta, and Karit.

The term “Kahilwayan” means freedom in Ilonggo.

“There is no freedom when the likes of Karina, the youngest political prisoner in Negros, are being put behinds bars, and there is still no freedom when our farmers who put food on our table remain landless and are starving,” Cavan said.

Who is Karina?

Dela Cerna, a daughter of peasant rights advocates, was the national deputy secretary-general of NNARA-Youth at the time of her arrest.

According to her fellow youth activists, her dream is to become a people’s lawyer as she has witnessed the dire need to fight for justice. However, during her detention, the warden did not allow her to study.

“Karina hopes to study again and achieve her dreams of becoming a lawyer. She wants to help the farmers especially in Negros. She is currently studying (accountancy) and will enroll next year to finish college and enter law school eventually,” Cavan said.

During the concert, Dela Cerna expressed her gratitude to those supporting the campaign.

“This is very important for the 142 Negros political prisoners who are 20 percent of the total number of political prisoners nationwide,” she said, adding that a third of the political prisoners in their province comprise of red-tagged activists while the rest are farmers and workers who were accused of being New People’s Army fighters.

“The prisons in Negros have the highest number of political prisoners. On average, a political prisoner is slapped with three charges while some are facing 15 to 17 criminal charges,” she added.

Why still defend Negros

From Duterte to Marcos Jr. administration, the Negros island has been bombarded with attacks.

In May 2023, a farmer named Crispin Tingal Jr. was killed in Sitio Gangalon, Barangay Hilamonan by elements of the 94th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army. The military claimed that he was killed in an encounter, which the family strongly denied.

The Fausto family – Billy Fausto (52), Emelda Fausto (52), Ben Fausto (14), and Raben Fausto (11) – were killed in Himamaylan, Negros Occidental in the morning of June 14. Their family was a victim of red-tagging, with the military linking their membership to Baclayan Bit Cabagal Farmers and Farm Workers Association (BABICAFA) and Iglesia Filipina Independiente to terrorism.

“Several data accounts have shown parallels from the death of Tingal, Jr. and the Fausto family, depicting a culmination of espionage, red-tagging, and violence against farmers and the people of Negros.” NNARA Youth said.

The Memorandum Order No. 32, series of 2018, issued by former President Duterte, aims to expand militarization in Negros, Samar, and Bicol, which resulted in massive human rights violations.

As of this writing, the #DefendNegros Network said there are 110 victims of extra-judicial killings, 148 political prisoners, and 3,000 victims of fake and forced surrenders in the region.

“Why Negros? The government doesn’t care about the farmers so they take and grab their land. That’s why the government resented peasant advocates like Karina who have dedicated their lives serving Negros farmers,” Cavan said. (JJE, RVO)