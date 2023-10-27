News in Pictures | LGBTQIA+ community, continues to fight for equality

MANILA – LGBTQIA+ organizations and allied sectors marched along the Academic Oval of the University of the Philippines Diliman on Thursday, October 26.

Joules Guevara, a member of Bahaghari UP Manila said that this event aims for the LGBTQIA+ community to achieve the desired equality in society.

“It is a priority for the community to call for equality especially now when the SOGIE Equality Bill still has not been passed,” he said in Filipino.

He added that the community continues to fight for safe spaces that would help reduce discrimination and be more conducive for working, studying, and living.

The UP Pride March is part of the event line-up for the UP Pride 2023 which ran on Oct. 23 to 27. Other events are UP Pride Opening, Equality Talks, Queer Art Exhibit, Kwentong Pride: Balik Tanaw and Mapping Pride, Queer Film Festival, and UP Pride Night.

Text by Bhea Bianca Plamingco and Ma. Kathlen G. Hitosis

Photos by Stephen Busico and Ketina Odrunia/Tinig ng Plaridel