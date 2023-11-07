News in Pictures | Filipinos in the US march in support of Palestine

MANILA – Filipinos in the United States joined the march in solidarity with Palestine last weekend, Nov. 4.

Dubbed as the National March on Washington for a Free Palestine, at least 300 Filipinos under the banner of Filipinos for Palestine took to the streets and amplified the demands for an immediate ceasefire, an end to the siege on Gaza, and to end all US support for Israel.

In a statement, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-USA said the action was the largest mobilization for Palestine in US history where at least 300,000 individuals reportedly joined.

“As Filipinos, we know what it’s like to struggle against foreign occupation and domination, what it is like to fight for national liberation across generations,” Nina Macapinlac, national officer of BAYAN USA said.

“Philippine and Palestinian liberation are inextricably linked because we have a common enemy. So let us rise up and link arms across our movements and build anti-imperialist solidarity,” she added.

Macapinlac also said that the “silence of the Marcos Jr.’s administration on Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people is unacceptable.”

“It is also a death sentence for the tens of thousands of overseas Filipino workers in occupied Palestine, who are also seen as ‘collateral damage’ by Israel in its attacks against Palestine,” Macapinlac said.

According to Bayan-USA, Philippine organizations worldwide have planned and supported various actions in solidarity with Palestine, from teach-ins to mass protest actions.

Filipinos for Palestine was organized by Bayan-USA, Malaya Movement, Kabataan Alliance, Anakbayan USA, and Gabriela-USA. (RTS) Contributed photos