Ppop rise for free, quality education in this year’s UP Fair

By REIN TARINAY

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — “Dahil sa patuloy na pagtaas ng gastusing pang-edukasyon patuloy ang aming pananagawan para sa libre at kalidad na edukasyon para sa ating lahat,” leader of popular Filipino girl group Bini, Jhoanna Christine Robles, said. (Because of the continuing rise in the cost of education, we continue to call for free and quality education for all.)

The University of the Philippines’ university fair has long been a platform for human rights advocacies. Dating back from the martial law years of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the university fair has come a long way from a protest platform to a venue where music and advocacy amalgamate.

The six-day music festival happening from February 12 to 17 at UP Sunken Garden, will champion human rights advocacies that the UP student system fights for.

Organized by the University Student Council (USC), the themes for the fair days this year include Hiwaga, focusing on human rights and national sovereignty; Pop Rising, dedicated to education; Kalye Tunes, highlighting urban poor issues; Quest for women and queer empowerment; Elements, supporting peasant rights; and Rev Music Festival for national minorities.

One of the highlights of this year’s UP fair is the addition of Pop Rising, a stage solely dedicated for Filipino pop (P-pop) acts.

Presented by PSYSC (Philippine Society of Youth Science Clubs) & ENGAGE UP, UP Fair Tuesday calls for accessible and quality education for all.

Headliners include P-pop kings SB19 members Josh Cullen Santos and John Paulo Nase (Pablo).

The p-pop culture, with SB19 at the forefront plays a significant role in this advocacy. SB19 rapper Santos, known solo as Josh Cullen, in his past interviews shared his journey through the Alternative Learning System (ALS) due to barriers in accessing education and Pablo who studied in a state university, emphasized the need for accessible education.

Gento hitmakers’ fans are in full support with the launch of fan projects including a banner that says, “Determinado isulong ang libreng edukasyon”

In a video, Ppop group BINI, known for its hit single, Pantropiko, reiterated the call for a free and accessible education.

Performing artists during the festival include Zild, ALAMAT, BINI, Maki, VXON, G22 1ST. ONE, KAIA, AJAA, Hazel Faith, PLUUS, YGIG, Darlene, Dez and Del, New Alexandria, Magiliw Street, Johnny tries to, with special guests Kween Yasmin, and Josue. (RTS)