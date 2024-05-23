News in Pictures | Groups reiterate call opposing charter change

MANILA — Church and civil society organizations marched to Senate on Wednesday, May 22 to reiterate their strong oppostition against efforts to amend the Philippine Constitution.

Dubbed as People’s March and Prayer Against Charter Change, protesters stressed that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should instead prioritize urgent issues faced by the Filipino people.

“We stand united in opposition to any amendment of the Constitution that does not prioritize the welfare of the Filipino people. Instead of pursuing Charter Change, President Marcos Jr. and our government officials should focus on addressing our nation’s pressing issues. Resolve the chronic poverty, the worsening inequality, and the lack of access to basic services,” the Iglesia Filipina Independiente said in a statement.

Kilusang Mayo Uno challenged the new Senate President Francis Escudero to heed the peoples’ call and to junk Resolution of Both Houses No. 7.

“Instead of relying on foreign direct investments from Charter Change, the government must address the longstanding economic problems of Filipino workers by supporting and developing local and national industries to provide quality and regular jobs for Filipinos,” KMU said in a statement.

Photos by Kodao Productions and Altermidya