Independence day | ‘Philippines not truly free’ – progressives

By ZYSA MEI ELLORAN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – “The Philippines is not truly free.”

On June 12, the 126th anniversary of the Declaration of Philippine Independence, progressive groups held a protest near the US Embassy in Manila, denouncing the continued US military presence across the country.

Mong Palatino, secretary general of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) meanwhile said that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration is only using the tension in China to allow the US to build its military bases.

Pilipinong Nagkakaisa para sa Soberanya (P1NAS) meanwhile said that Marcos Jr. allowed the Philippines “to become a virtual doormat for US military forces and those of its allies as they gear up for a potential war with China over hegemony in the Asia-Pacific region.”

In a statement, P1NAS Spokesperson Antonio Tinio said that under the Marcos Jr. administration, the Philippines has granted the US access to four new Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) bases.

These bases, he said, are strategically located in Northern and Central Luzon, regions where the US has already deployed Tomahawk missile launchers and Reaper drones, significantly escalating the military build-up against China.

Tinio said that the presence of foreign military forces on Philippine soil will not resolve the conflict with China over its encroachment in the West Philippine Sea. Instead, he said, “it will escalate tensions further and transform our country into a battlefield.”

Tinio said that recent news revealed that the Philippines is on the verge of concluding a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Japan. He said this would allow Japanese troops to be deployed on Philippine soil.

He added that the Department of Foreign Affairs also announced that it will pursue a similar agreement with New Zealand.

“On top of this, the growing presence of US military troops under the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) and the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) with Australia further solidifies the Philippines’ role as a staging ground for a US-led coalition in a future war with China for hegemony over Asia,” Tinio said.

Tinio lamented that “Marcos Jr. is turning the Philippines into a forward operating base for US and allied forces.”

“This blatant subservience to US interests not only undermines our sovereignty but also places our nation at the frontlines of a potential catastrophic conflict,” he added.

Clarice Palce, secretary general of GABRIELA, said that “imperialist countries such as China and the U.S are rivals and competitors in wealth, influence, and world domination.” said during the mobilization.

Palce said there are currently 17 military bases in the country due to the Enhanced Defense Cooperative Agreement (EDCA), and 19 submarines are already stored in the South China Sea. (with reports from Anne Marxze Umil) (RVO)