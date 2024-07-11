Groups say SONA protest will push through

By MA. KATHLEN G. HITOSIS

Bulatlat.com

MANILA– Various progressive groups said they will push through with their protest action as they put to the fore issues affecting the Filipino people in time for the third State of the Nation Address of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We will push through and we are ready to march and protest on July 22, rain or shine, regardless if it is a workday or not, if there is internet jamming or none,” said Raymond Palatino of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan.

This year’s SONA protest theme is “Sa Bagong Pilipinas, Pilipino Lalong Naghihirap” or, literally, “In the new Philippines, the Filipinos are suffering even more.” This is in reference to the new campaign of the Marcos Jr. administration.

Last week, Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil said they hope that the public will not be inconvenienced because of the protests.

The annual People’s SONA is known to draw tens of thousands of protesters every year.

“The government opposes the people’s SONA not because it is uncomfortable for the public, but because it is inconvenient for people in power. The truth is actually inconvenient, especially for those who want to hide (from it),” said Teddy Casino, former Bayan Muna Partylist representative.

Calls of sectors

Farmers group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas said that the past two years under the Marcos Jr. administration have led to further suffering of farmers, agricultural laborers, women, and fisherfolks.

“For those who produce food, his two years of administration have been extremely challenging and frustrating. Since the beginning, we have been calling for two important things: land for farmers and those who cultivate the land and increase local food production, particularly rice, rather than relying on imports. These have been unmet,” said Danilo Ramos, chairperson of KMP.

KMP noted that there were farmers who received electronic land titles. But this is still not a guarantee.

The group added that there are a lot of farmers who currently hold emancipation patents and certificates of fulfillment but they are still forced to leave their homes and the land they till.

Read: Farmers oppose ‘Bigas29’ program, say Filipinos deserve ‘high-quality’ rice

Teachers, on the other hand, are calling for better work conditions.

“Nine out of ten teachers do not make a living, despite being forced to fill government gaps in schools. We will welcome another school year with over 160,000 classrooms, 100,000 teachers, and instructional supplies still lacking,” said Vladimir Quetua of ACT.

He pointed out that in addition to being teachers, they also work as clinic nurses, guidance counselors, coordinators of feeding programs, disaster risk reduction and management, and occasionally as security guards and canteen keepers.

Meanwhile, the Student Christian Movement said that youth and students will join the People’s SONA to raise perennial problems that include limited educational opportunities, and the government inaction to address the country’s unemployment rate.

“This administration has turned its back on the demands of the youth, and has only brought them towards the dangers an impending war will bring,” said SCMP’s Kej Andres.

Kilusang Mayo Uno, on the other hand, said that Filipino workers continue to get low pay in the so-called Bagong Pilipinas.

They assailed the recent 35-peso wage increase in the National Capital Region, and they called for the abolishing of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board as part of their campaign for a national minimum wage.

“Will Bongbong Marcos flaunt this? He will use this to sweeten their image as the SONA nears. But in reality, this P35 is insulting. You cannot even get a return trip on the LRT,” said KMU’s Joanne Cesario.

Plans for the People’s SONA

Palatino said protesters will march along Commonwealth Avenue and hold a protest action around 2:00 p.m. to coincide with Marcos Jr.’s SONA in the Batasan Pambansa.

As part of the protest, the Concerned Artists of the Philippines said they are preparing parody songs and that the protest will feature bigger-than-life floats to show the realities that Filipinos are facing.

This year’s effigy, on the other hand, is called “Bolang Pilipinas” to illustrate how the country’s affairs are being played at.

“The people should be the main characters in this ‘Bagong Pilipinas.’ But because of the Duterte-Marcos factions, they keep making Philippine politics about themselves,” said Jeune Aramburo of CAP.

Bayan said they are gearing for a bigger protest this year.

“We will surpass last year’s SONA protest, and BAYAN will also announce the different chapters in the provinces, regions, and overseas, who will be holding protest actions together with the SONA,” Palatino added. (RTS, JJE)