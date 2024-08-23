Long-time farmer leader Danilo Ramos announces senate bid

By DANIELA MAURICIO

Bulatlat

MANILA — Danilo Ramos, a peasant activist and leader of the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP), announced his candidacy for the Senate under the Makabayan bloc on Thursday, August 22.

Ramos is the seventh candidate who will run under the Makabayan slate in the 2025 midterm elections. The announcement was made in his home city, in Malolos, Bulacan, near his farm lot, along with fellow farmers.

“The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) has been advocating for genuine land reform, strengthening local production, and ensuring that food is affordable, safe, and fairly priced. We all eat rice. We eat fish, vegetables, and fruits produced by millions of farmers, agricultural workers, farm laborers, fishermen, and peasant women. That’s why what I and our movement are advocating for is directly connected to your daily sustenance.” Ramos said in Filipino.

Unlike the controversial Alice Guo, former mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, Ramos said he grew up in a farm, where he worked all his life to plant and harvest their produce. In this farm, he said, there are “no helicopters and certainly no ports like Mayor Alice’s.”

Who is Danilo Ramos?

Ramos was elected secretary-general of the Alyansa ng Magbubukid sa Bulacan (AMB) in 1983, during the height of anti-Marcos Sr. movement. By 1988, he became the spokesperson for the Alyansa ng Magbubukid sa Gitnang Luzon (AMGL) and served as its secretary-general from 1989 to 1993. In November 1993, he was appointed secretary-general of the KMP and currently serves as its national chairperson.

He has been vocal against government policies impacting rural sectors, fisherfolk, and farmers. Ramos participated in fact-finding missions, including those in Hacienda Luisita in 2013, where he was arrested, and in Negros Oriental in November 2019. As a petitioner against the Anti-Terrorism Law, he represented the peasant sector. He also opposed the National Land Use Bill, a priority of the Marcos Jr. administration, and in 2007, he contributed to crafting the Genuine Agrarian Reform Bill.

In his speech, Ramos criticized the prevalence of political dynasties in the Philippines. He emphasized the need for a representative who understands the plight of farmers and fishermen, noting that they make up 70 to 75 percent of the population.

“We have been through many elections. Politicians only approach the poor during election season to get our votes. But after that, you are left to fend for yourselves against corrupt politicians. That is why it’s time to put an end to this. It is important and necessary to have a farmer in the Senate,” he said.

Despite having no elite educational background, he said his “experience and understanding of society are invaluable assets.” He highlighted that, for four decades, he has been committed to advocating for the interests of farmers, the working class, and the Filipino people.

“I know the responsibility placed upon me is not easy, but I wholeheartedly accept the challenge of running for the Senate next year,” Ramos added.

Addressing skepticism about his ability to win an election as a farmer without huge campaign resources, Ramos underscores the widespread and deeply rooted support of his cause. He asserted that the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP), the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN), and their affiliated organizations have a broad network extending across the Philippines and internationally, including chapters in North America, the USA, Canada, the Middle East, and Asia. This extensive network, he said, provides a strong foundation for his campaign and counters doubts about their electoral viability.

“We are the only political party, political formation with such a structure and actively pushing forward. Now, let me give you an example that might surprise you—imagine bringing a farmer to the Senate for the first time in Philippine history,” Ramos said.

Terrorist allegations

Ramos assailed the terrorist tagging amid his advocacy to uplift the lives of fellow rural folk. “I am proud that I have many godchildren in baptisms, in weddings, and my children have godparents too. And that in truth, I, at 67 years old, have never had a single case against me.”

Over the years, Ramos faced surveillance and harassment, particularly from suspected government intelligence agents, in his home in Malolos, Bulacan. These incidents, which have escalated since 2023 according to reports from KMP and Tanggol Magsasaka, are linked to his opposition to the Anti-Terror Law and his role as a long-time farmer representative for the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas. This situation has prompted the filing of reports with the Commission on Human Rights to expose the state-sponsored rights violations.

Before concluding his speech, Ramos tells a story to his audience where he draws an analogy of planting coconut trees to symbolize long-term investment, tying it to his campaign. “The coconut we planted took 8 to 10 years before it bore fruit and became useful. But from now until May, it’s only 8 to 9 months. So, this is the challenge I leave with you for our success. You won’t have to wait 8 to 9 years—just 8 months.”

In closing, Ramos urged his audience to join his cause, using a broom as a metaphor for collective effort. “Let’s sweep away the dirt by encouraging and enlightening our fellow citizens, so that one by one, tens, thousands, thousands will join us in our cause,” he said. (JJE, RTS)