Filmmaker appeals government ban on documentary on the disappearance of activist-brother



By EMILY VITAL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Filmmaker JL Burgos appealed the ‘X’ rating of his documentary film “Alipato at Muog” given by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB)

X-rated films are classified as “not suitable for public viewing.” In the case of Alipato at Muog, the MTRCB claimed that the film “tends to undermine the faith and confidence of the people in their government and/or duly-constituted authorities.”

Burgos filed the appeal with the MTRCB, August 27, seeking the government board to conduct a second review, and rescind the ‘X’ rating.

“We request your good office to take another look at Alipato At Muog with an open mind and an open heart. Our documentary is not fiction. It is a story of a family searching for their missing loved one. It is about human rights and the pursuit for justice,” Burgos said in his three-page letter.

The documentary focused on the Burgos family’s search for Jonas, an activist missing for 17 years.

The MTRCB said the film should have included a disclaimer, particularly the scene where a military official said that soldiers are trained to kill. Burgos said it is usually understood that individuals in documentaries are expressing their own opinions.

The board also said that Gen. Eduardo Año, who was implicated in the disappearance of Jonas and now serves as the National Security Adviser, should have been given the chance to explain.

Burgos said that they based their documentary on all available information. “The rest of the information we have provided in the documentary was vital in truth-telling so that the viewers will fully understand the story,” he said.

On the MTRCB’s claim that the film is leftist, Burgos said, “Are we penalizing a political belief here? Because again we will reiterate our stand that the documentary is not subversive at all and it is a basic right in a democratic country for victims of injustices to voice out their grievances.”

Freedom of expression issue

Burgos maintained that the recent incident adds to the long list of attacks on Filipino artists. He sent a letter via email to United Nations Special Rapporteur on Free Expression and Opinion Irene Khan, August 26, informing the latter about the case.

Burgos joined one of the meetings with Khan during her visit to the Philippines early this year. At that meeting, Burgos said he mentioned how the MTRCB uses its power to restrict freedom of expression, particularly the ‘X’ ratings given to the films “Liway” and “Duyan ng Magiting.” Seven months later, he suffered the same fate.

Burgos called on the public to watch the film on August 29 and August 30 at the UP Film Institute, which is exempt from state censorship.

“This is not only about Jonas. We made this film also for the other victims of enforced disappearances. So please join us this August 30 and together, let us call, ‘Surface the disappeared.’” (RTS)