Bayan Muna seeks reelection in Congress

By JACINTO LINGATONG

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – At the 10th National Convention of Bayan Muna Partylist, its former lawmaker Neri Colmenares announced the party’s determination to make a comeback in the House of Representatives, emphasizing its fight to reclaim its place and defend the hard-won gains of the Filipino people.

“As we approach this crucial period, we must double our courage, diligence, and energy to return Bayan Muna to Congress,” Colmenares urged. “We must campaign harder than ever before.”

The convention took place on Sept. 26 at the Amoranto Sports Complex in Quezon City, drawing participants from various sectors and regions across the country.

Against all odds

In the last two elections, Bayan Muna faced intense red-tagging from government agencies, particularly the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

During the 2022 elections, these attacks escalated with disqualification cases, increased harassment of volunteers, among others. It failed to secure a seat in Congress for the first time in over 20 years.

“We must be analytical in assessing local and national elections and reach the masses through all means necessary,” Colmenares said.

Despite the attacks, Bayan Muna has managed to secure victories both big and small, such as fighting exorbitant utility and fuel prices, pushing for wage hikes—including a P33,000 monthly minimum for public sector workers and a P1,200 daily wage for private sector employees—and exposing rampant government corruption.

Honoring martyrs

During the convention, Bayan Muna honored their martyrs.

Since its founding in 1999 and after securing their first electoral victory in 2001, community organizers and leaders of Bayan Muna became targets of human rights violations.

During Arroyo’s administration, Bayan Muna was one of the primary targets of political repression with the administration’s counterinsurgency program, Oplan Bantay Laya, painting the party as a communist front.

Bayan Muna representatives Satur Ocampo, Teddy Casiño, and Joel Virador were arrested in 2006 on trumped-up rebellion charges, which were eventually dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The party also faced extrajudicial killings of its members, with over 100 Bayan Muna-affiliated activists killed from 2001 to 2010, a period marked by a culture of impunity against left-leaning groups.

In his speech, Colmenares said they remain steadfast and honored the nearly 200 martyrs of Bayan Muna who fought for genuine change.

Nominees

Bayan Muna also announced its official nominees for the upcoming midterm elections.

The first two nominees, Colmenares and Carlos Isagani Zarate, are former three-term lawmakers of the said partylist.

They will be joined by labor leader Ferdinand Gaite, Lumad representative Eufemia Cullamat, human rights lawyer Maria Kristina Conti, and community organizer Mags Camoral.

Also in the list are Irma Espinas-Espinosa, Florentino Viuya Jr., youth leader Lean Porquia, and environmental activist Mitzi Tan.

This diverse slate reflects Bayan Muna’s commitment to social justice and people’s welfare, they said.

Colmenares called on supporters to transform their votes into a form of protest against corrupt and foreign-backed politicians, urging voters to be strategic and creative in confronting electoral obstacles.

Despite the uphill battle, Colmenares pointed to cracks within the Marcos-Duterte political alliance and new dynamics in local electoral contests as openings for progressive candidates. He also noted the possible return of poll watchers under the new Comelec system and the upcoming celebration of Bayan Muna’s 25th anniversary as positive signs for the party’s campaign.

For Bayan Muna, their return to Congress is more than just a political battle—it is a continuation of the struggle of the people, said Colmenares.

Bayan Muna Chairperson Satur Ocampo delivered a rallying call, “Since it started participating in the elections, Bayan Muna has pledged to advance the politics of change, which has been labeled as Left. We are truly Left! Because it is from the Left where change is coming from!” (JJE, RVO)