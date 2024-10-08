Rights groups condemn acquittal of ’martial law architect’

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Rights-based groups condemned the acquittal of martial law architect Juan Ponce Enrile and his two co-accused of plunder charges.

In a statement, the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) said that Enrile has been getting away with plunder since his day as the “number one martial law implementor of Ferdinand Marcos Sr.”

On Oct. 4, Friday, the 100-year old former senator along with his former chief of staff, Jessica “Gigi” Reyes, and businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles were acquitted of the plunder case filed against them by the Ombudsman. According to a news report, the Sandiganbayan Third Division has granted Enrile’s motion for demurrer to evidence that led to their acquittal. The Ombudsman filed plunder charges for illegally appropriating P172.83 million or $3.046 million of Enrile’s Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF, or the former monicker for the pork barrel) to non-existent non-government organizations.

CARMMA said that as one of Marcos Sr.’s top cronies, Enrile was allowed to dip his own fingers into the people’s monies.

“He is believed to have helped himself to up to $475 million of the coco levy fund, a tax forced on coconut farmers during martial law, ostensibly to develop the coconut industry. The funds, however, were used to finance Enrile’s business conglomerates such as the purchase of the United Coconut Planters Bank and the acquisition of San Miguel Corporation as well as Imeldific projects such as the Miss Universe Pageant of 1974 and the construction of the Cultural Center of the Philippines,” the group said in a statement.

The group added that Enrile has never been made accountable for what they described, his “humongous plunder of the coco levy funds.” Meanwhile under the present administration, Enrile was appointed as chief presidential legal counsel.

“Is it any wonder that he is again getting away with plunder? Enrile’s plunder acquittal is just one of several cases related to the Marcoses and his cronies that have been dismissed since the May 2022 elections,” they added.

The group cited the Sandiganbayan Second Division’s acquittal of the Marcos family’s ill-gotten wealth cases involving 10 prime real estate properties in June 2023.

“Even in the rare cases that resulted in conviction, the Marcoses have managed to stay out of prison. Imelda Marcos was sentenced to serve 40 to 70 years in prison for graft after she was found guilty by the Sandiganbayan in November 2018 of funneling some $200 million to Swiss foundations in the 1970s. However, Imelda continues to live in luxury while the case is on appeal at the Supreme Court, which has been taking its sweet time coming out with its ruling,” they added.

“Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is apparently wielding his immense powers as president in a misbegotten attempt to recoup and consolidate his thieving family’s ill-gotten wealth,” CARMMA said.

Amirah “Mek” Lidasan, a Moro woman and Makabayan senatorial candidate, expressed indignation over Sandiganbayan’s decision on the plunder against Enrile, Reyes and Napoles.

“Where is justice when corrupt individuals like Juan Ponce Enrile, Gigi Reyes, and Janet Napoles are acquitted?” Lidasan said in a statement.

“There is overwhelming evidence linking them to the pork barrel scam. Those who squandered the people’s money are freed while innocent civilians like Moro and Indigenous Peoples, falsely accused of crimes, are convicted and even killed!” she added.

Lidasan assailed the arrest of the many innocent Moro civilians who are being accused of being members of the Abu Sayyaf Group.

“They were tortured and forced to confess to secure their conviction! They have been imprisoned for years, while corrupt politicians walk free and have even been acquitted,” Lidasan said.

She also cited the filing of Anti-Terror Act cases against leaders of the Cordillera People’s Alliance. “There is no justice left for the Moro and Indigenous Peoples under this administration—it exists only for the powerful and the privileged,” Lidasan said.

“We must to put an end to a justice system that absolves the corrupt while allowing Moro and Indigenous Peoples to suffer discrimination and fabricated charges by the government. We will not stop speaking out and fighting until justice is truly served, Lidasan added. (RTS)