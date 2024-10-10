“No rightful claim” | Indigenous groups call to disqualify Epanaw, former NCIP chair in 2025 elections

By DOMINIC GUTOMAN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Indigenous group Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan (KATRIBU) demands the immediate disqualification of Epanaw Sambayanan Partylist and its nominees, particularly Lorraine Badoy, Jeffrey Celiz, and Atty. Barlon Bosantog for falsely “claiming to represent indigenous communities.”

“The nominees of Epanaw have no rightful claim to represent Indigenous Peoples (IP). Their reckless red-tagging has endangered the lives of IP leaders, organizations, and communities,” said Beverly Longid, national convener of KATRIBU.

Epanaw submitted their certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA) on Sunday, October 6, together with its nominees.

Election watchdog Kontra Daya identified Epanaw as one of the partylists backed by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Badoy, who was then the undersecretary of NTF-ELCAC, repeatedly red-tagged Lumad school volunteer teachers Chad Booc and Gelejurain Ngujo II, who were killed together with three other civilians by the Philippine military on February 24, 2022.

In a previous story by Bulatlat, Save Our Schools (SOS) Network said that what transpired in the incident was a massacre of civilians and not an armed encounter. Bulatlat also reported the autopsy conducted by forensic expert Dr. Raquel Fortun, describing gunshots sustained by Booc with intent to kill.

“The partylist system exists to provide a voice for marginalized and vulnerable sectors, not to serve as an extension of state repression, which is what NTF-ELCAC—represented by Bosantog, Badoy, and Celiz—embodies,” said Longid.

Atty. Bosantog was also declared persona non-grata by the Isnag communities affected by Kabugao dams in Apayao, according to Longid. This declaration is due to the “fraudulent facilitation of the Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) process,” giving leeway for the continuation of the projects.

“Bosantog’s actions, along with Badoy and Celiz, further highlight not only Epanaw’s lack of legitimacy in representing Indigenous Peoples but also threaten the unity and welfare of Indigenous communities,” Longid said.

Aside from the Epanaw Partylist, Sandugo – Movement of Moro and Indigenous Peoples for Self-Determination condemned the filing of Ret. Col. Allen Capuyan of certificate of candidacy for senator in the 2025 elections.

Eufemia Cullamat, council member of Sandugo, said that the basis of condemnation was his track record as former Chairperson of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) and former Executive Director of the NTF-ELCAC.

“He did nothing to promote the rights and welfare of us Indigenous people. By manipulating our Free, Prior, and Informed Consent, together with the owners of companies or projects that entered our ancestral lands, he committed a grave offense against Indigenous communities,” Cullamat said in Filipino.

Capuyan chaired the NCIP in June 2019 until September 2023, serving both Duterte and Marcos administrations. He was succeeded by Jennifer “Limpayen” Sibug-Las. His stint was also known for persistent red-tagging of IP leaders, journalists, and human rights defenders.

“We, the Indigenous People, are concerned that the oppression in our lives will worsen if Allen Capuyan is elected to the Senate. The Senate is not a retirement place for corrupt officials,” said Cullamat.

Both indigenous groups call for genuine partylist representation in the Congress, especially those who are coming from the marginalized sectors. They also call for vigilance against any narratives that may threaten the rights and freedoms of the IPs. (RTS)