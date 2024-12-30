News in pictures | Progressives condemn signing of 2025 nat’l budget, warn of worsening corruption and inequality

MANILA — Following the signing of the P6.326 trillion national budget for 2025, progressive activists gathered at the Mendiola Peace Arch to condemn the cuts to social services.

Activists argue that the budget will worsen corruption within the government and will primarily benefit large businesses and traditional politicians.

“In the midst of the intensifying economic crisis and the worsening poverty and hunger faced by Filipinos, the old ways will no longer suffice. We need progressive politics to craft a progressive development program that a progressive national budget will support,” said Makabayan Coalition President Liza Maza.

Photos by Aizel Mae Tugalon