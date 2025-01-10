40th birthday still in detention: Campaign for Mary Jane Veloso’s clemency continues

By ALYSSA MAE CLARIN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Today (January 10), Mary Jane Veloso celebrated her birthday with her family and supporters who came to visit her at the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City.

Veloso’s mother said that although they are saddened that she was not given immediate clemency as soon as she returned home, they remain determined to continue campaigning for clemency from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We will fight for her until we achieve freedom and justice,” said Celia Veloso.

Veloso is now on her 22nd day in detention at CIW following her return last December 18, 2024. Prior to that, she had been on Indonesia’s death row for 14 years for drug trafficking charges.

Her family has consistently visited her since then, and even celebrated Christmas Day with her last year.

At the CIW, the family was joined by supporters from migrant workers’ rights group Migrante International, former Bayan Muna Representative Ferdinand Gaite as well as church leaders from the Save Mary Jane Task Force.

“Now that she has been in the country for nearly a month, Marcos should use his unbound power to grant her clemency if he truly cares about our OFWs who have become victims of human trafficking. There is no more reason to delay her freedom,” said Joanna Concepcion, chairperson of Migrante International.

Save Mary Jane Task Force signature campaign

After their visit, the Veloso family together with leaders of migrant organizations, faith-based groups, and Bayan Muna trooped to Malacañang Palace to submit the clemency petition to President Marcos Jr.

According to Migrante, the signature campaign managed to garner more than 4,000 hand-signed petitions, while their online petition got more than 3,800 signatures from all over the world.

The group also asserted that national and global pressure is now on Marcos to end Veloso’s suffering in detention.

“The clock is now ticking on Marcos to grant Mary Jane clemency. The number of Mary Jane’s supporters continues to grow from the Philippines to beyond. Around the world, we will not stop speaking out until Mary Jane is free,” said Concepcion. (RTS, RVO)