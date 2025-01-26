UP Cebu student leaders decry P2.08-billion budget cut

By MAVERICK AVILA

Bulatlat.com

CEBU CITY – The youngest constituent university of the University of the Philippines (UP) System is experiencing the effects of the reduced budget.

UP Cebu student leaders of different academic formations and mass organizations gathered in front of UP Cebu gates on January 21 to protest the recently passed budget for the UP System.

The General Appropriations Act (GAA), signed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr, allocates P22.70 billion (US$406.3 million) to the UP System for 2025, down from last year’s P24.77 billion (US$443.4 million). UP’s proposed 2025 budget was P39 billion (US$698.1 million).

UP Cebu student council president Grover Perez said that this will only delay the services of a small and new constituent university like UP Cebu. “UP Cebu [will] receive a small allocation from the UP System budget.”.

Smaller cut of the pie

UP Cebu became an official constituent university on October 27, 2016. It was the eighth and latest constituent university to join the UP System. Prior to that, it was part of the UP Visayas constituency.

“We want to bring forth different educational and local campaigns, such as student spaces, basic student services, and facilities. That’s why academic federations are here,” Perez told Bulatlat.

Perez said that the lack of student spaces on campus is causing students to struggle academically, leading many to study elsewhere. However, this option is often unaffordable for most students. Perez stressed that this budget cut will directly affect the facilities in the campus. “The recently opened College of Science (COS) building still isn’t completely operational. Elevators are still not used and some of the laboratories are not functional.”

The construction of the COS building, launched in 2018 with a budget of P150 million (US$2.69 million), faced significant delays due to budget cuts and bureaucratic processes imposed by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) under the administration of former Chancellor Liza Corro. It was opened five years later on December 7, 2023 under the current administration of Chancellor Leo Malagar.

Student basic services are also affected. “Our student athletes competing for SCUAA (State Colleges and Universities Athletic Association) and CESAFI (Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc.) competitions are barely receiving allowances, free housing, and other athletic support,” Perez said.

UP Cebu became actively involved in sports competitions during the academic year 2023-2024 with the implementation of the Varsity Athletics Admission System (VAAS). However, with the looming budget cuts, the challenges faced by student-athletes are expected to intensify.

“These are just some of the many struggles the UP Cebu community, especially the students, might continue to face should the budget cut keep going,” Perez said.

Unheard clamors

Lawyer and Kabataan Partylist first nominee Renee Co told Bulatlat that throughout the entire budget season, they have consulted the youth, administrators and communities through its chapters nationwide. She said that there were some marginal victories as “some SUCs had their budgets restored. However, those that suffered the most were the SUCs in far-flung areas.”

“We have gathered that the budget for the education and health services should be bigger so when we learned that this was not the case during the hearing when the GAA was still a bill, Kabataan Partylist Rep. Raoul Manuel consistently voted no,” Co said.

On September 17, 2024, the partylist united 39 SUC administrators urging for the restoration of the budget and an increase in higher education funding for 2025. A unity statement was released after a House Committee on Appropriations executive session on SUC funding.

The 39 SUC administrators said that the majority of these cuts targeted Capital Outlay budgets, covering facilities, equipment, and long-term institutional investments beyond the next fiscal year. “This is despite a proposed increase in the budget for the Free Higher Education Program, meaning that the Marcos, Jr. administration has acknowledged an increase in the enrollment rates for next year,” their unity statement reads.

Co said that they are monitoring the implementation of the budget for the 2025 fiscal year. “The education budget remains about 2 to 3 percent of the total which is far below UNESCO’s recommended 6 percent of gross domestic product.”

“Especially now that the Marcos administration retains its P4.5 billion (US$80.55 million) confidential funds hypocritically. This tells us how the spending of the budget is for the self-interest of those in power amid the education crisis,” she said. (RTS, DAA)