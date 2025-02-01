Solons honor Edcel Lagman as rights defender

By DOMINIC GUTOMAN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — A statesman, legislator, and defender of human rights.

These encapsulate how Makabayan lawmakers remember Albay First District Rep. Edcel Lagman who passed away on January 30 due to cardiac arrest. Expressing their condolences to his family, they honored his lifelong dedication to public service.

“The passing of Rep. Lagman is a profound loss not only to Congress but to the entire nation. His legacy as a fearless advocate for human rights, democracy, and social justice will forever be etched in our country’s history. As a close friend and ally of the Makabayan bloc, he stood with us in countless battles for people’s rights and welfare,” the Makabayan bloc representatives said in a statement.

Lagman played a role in advancing human rights legislation. He was the principal author of three landmark laws: the Anti-Torture Act of 2009 (R.A. 9745), the Anti-Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance Act of 2012 (R.A. 10353), and the Human Rights Victims Reparation and Recognition Act of 2013 (R.A. 10368). He also helped push for the abolition of the death penalty in the Philippines in 2006.

“Congressman Lagman was more than a colleague—he was a mentor and an inspiration to many progressive legislators. His sharp legal mind and moral courage were vital in defending human rights and civil liberties, especially during the darkest times,” said Rep. France Castro.

Lagman was also the principal author of several progressive bills, including the Divorce Bill, Human Rights Defenders Bill, Prevention of Teenage Pregnancy Bill, Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act, and Anti-Child Marriage Bill. He also supported the Free Tertiary Education Act, Anti-Dynasty Bill, and Freedom of Information Bill.

“Ka Edcel was not just an ally but a true brother in the struggle. His defense of human rights and democracy was a testament to his genuine service to the nation,” said Rep. Arlene Brosas.

Under the Marcos Jr. administration, Lagman opposed efforts to amend the Constitution through Charter Change (Cha-cha) and resisted the establishment of the Maharlika Investment Fund.

Kabataan Partylist said that Lagman’s commitment to the struggle for a just and humane society will continue to inspire the youth to champion the interests of the masses and serve the people.

“The passing of Rep. Lagman is a great loss to Congress and the nation. His principles and teachings will serve as a guiding light in our continued struggle for the rights and welfare of the Filipino people,” Kabataan Partylist Rep. Raoul Manuel said. (RTS, DAA)