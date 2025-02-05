SC issues protective writs in favor of abducted environmental activist

By REYNARD MAGTOTO

Bulatlat.com

ALBAY – The Supreme Court en banc issued the writs of amparo and habeas data in favor of Felix Salaveria Jr, an environmental defender who was abducted in Tabaco City, Albay last year.



The writ of amparo is a remedy available to persons whose right to life, liberty, and security is violated or threatened with violation by an unlawful act of omission of a public official or employee, or of a private individual or entity. The writ of habeas Data, on the other hand, is a remedy for when one’s right to privacy in life, liberty, or security is violated or threatened.



“After three months since we filed the petition, we welcome the Supreme Court’s issuance of Writ of Amparo and Habeas Data in favor of our father,” Salaveria’s daughters said. “It’s been 161 days since our father was forcibly abducted on August 28, 2024.”



Salaveria’s daughters, Felicia and Gab, filed the petitions with the high court on Nov. 14, 2024. The resolution dated Dec. 13, 2024 refers the petition to the presiding justice of the Court of Appeals (CA) for immediate raffle among incumbent CA justices in the coming weeks.



According to the lawyers of Salaveria’s family, La Viña Zarate & Associates, the daughters are hopeful that the Court of Appeals will act quickly to enforce them. “The families eagerly await their chance to testify in court at the coming hearings,” they revealed in a press statement.



The Salaveria sisters have been working tirelessly to find their father. They have filed a police report, contacted the Commission on Human Rights, and reached out to the international community. They have also created a Facebook page to raise awareness of their father’s case.



On December 21, the families and friends of desaparecidos, together with rights advocates, distributed leaflets of two missing activists in bus stations along EDSA bound for Bicol.



“Each day that they remain missing is torture for their loved ones. James and Felix did not commit any crime. James is an activist, who served the workers. Felix is a cyclist, and an environmental defender,” the leaflet read. “Based on evidence, it is the military that possibly abducted them. Abduction is a crime. No one should be a victim of enforced disappearance.”



The sisters are deeply concerned about their father’s well-being and continue to do everything they can to find him.



“Not only the desaparecidos become victims of one of the worst human rights violations, but also their families who are in tireless search, agony, and suffering,” said Cristina Palabay, Karapatan secretary general. “We ask the public to help give hope to the families of James and Felix so that they may be finally reunited with their kin.”



CCTV footage revealed that Salaveria was abducted five days after labor rights activist and his bicycle buddy James Jazmines was abducted in Tabaco City. Salaveria was last seen in Barangay Cobo, Tabaco City being forced in broad daylight into a gray van with license plate number VAA 5504.



Both remain missing as of this writing.

Human rights electoral agenda

In a related development, the ratification of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance is among the 12-point human rights legislative agenda proposed by 17 civil society organizations. The agenda will serve as a basis for senatorial candidates and Partylists to uphold the rights of the Filipino people not only during the electoral process but also in the governance that follows. (RTS, RVO)