Makabayan bloc urges Senate to hold impeachment trial

“All senators running for re-election who refuse to stand up and hold Sara Duterte accountable should be the first ones voters must remember,” urban poor leader and Makabayan senatorial bet Mimi Doringo said.

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – The Senate is constitutionally required to convene as an impeachment court after the articles of impeachment have been transmitted by the House of Representatives.

This is the assertion of the Makabayan Coalition after the Lower House transmitted the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte to the Senate on Feb 5. However, the Senate went on a break after its last session without tackling the impeachment complaint.

Former Bayan Muna Partylist representative and now first nominee Atty. Neri Colmenares said that the Senate can proceed with the impeachment trial even if it is in recess.

“It is stated in the constitution that once the articles of impeachment are transmitted, the trial investigation shall proceed forthwith – this is the constitutional requirement,” Colmenares said in a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 6.

“Thus, the Senate can start the trial even if they are in recess. In fact, they can reconvene specifically for the impeachment court,” Colmenares said.

Article 11, Section 3 (6) of the Philippine Constitution states that “The Senate shall have the sole power to try and decide all cases of impeachment.,”

In another press conference on Feb. 6, Senate President Francis Escudero said that there will be no impeachment trial against Duterte during the Congress’ break, saying that the earliest opportunity for the articles of impeachment to be tackled is on June 2 or once the session resumes because there has to be an ongoing session in the chamber.

‘Senators, holding the impeachment hostage to their electoral agenda’

Makabayan senatorial candidate and also former Bayan Muna Representative Teodoro Casiño meanwhile said that the transmission of the impeachment complaint to the Senate is a big win for public accountability. However, he said, it seems that the consensus of the Senate is to defer the trial after the elections.

He said it is unacceptable that the Senators are holding the impeachment hostage in favor of their “electoral agenda.”

“They refuse to hold the trial during election season because they fear it might affect the outcome of their reelection bid. That should not be the consideration. The focus should be on the accountability of public officials, what is stated in the Constitution, and what is in the best interest of the people,” Casiño said.

Meanwhile, Makabayan senatorial candidate and former Gabriela Women’s Party Representative Liza Maza said that they have expected that the impeachment trial in the Senate will be challenging because many of its members are allies of Duterte including Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s sister, Sen. Imee Marcos.

“This is an uphill battle for us. But in the Senate, it feels like climbing a mountain because we are aware of Duterte’s remaining influence there. Imee Marcos has already stated that she will defend Duterte until the end and will oppose the impeachment complaint,” Maza said, adding that those who support Duterte in the Senate will put up a big fight.

“That’s why we are also calling on the people—who are far greater in number than those in the Senate—to strengthen the campaign to convict Duterte,” Maza added.

Hear the voice of the people

Makabayan senatorial candidate Mimi Doringo, meanwhile, called on the public to closely monitor and be vigilant on the Senate’s actions.

“Let us challenge all senators to stand up for the voice of the people. We are the ones affected by poverty, by the lack of social services because the funds that should have been allocated for us were instead lost to a massive anomaly, to the huge corruption committed by Sara Duterte,” Doringo said.

She said they are elated that the impeachment complaint was finally endorsed. But, she said, they will be more glad if the impeachment trial against Duterte proceeds.

“If the senators fear that the upcoming elections will be a problem for them, then let us turn this into a challenge—let us use this upcoming election. All senators running for re-election who refuse to stand up and hold Sara Duterte accountable should be the first ones voters must remember,” Doringo said in Filipino, adding that this only means that those politicians have no right to sit in the Senate again.

“Instead, we must elect leaders who will truly stand for us—the people—our own voices. We need to ensure that those who take seats in the Senate are those who will continue to demand accountability and put an end to corrupt leaders in our country,” Doringo added.

Meanwhile, ACT Teachers Party Rep, France Castro said that they will form a Sara Duterte conviction watch. She also said that they will suggest having a private prosecutor in the impeachment trial.

Duterte is the first Philippine vice president who was impeached in the House of Representatives.

There are seven articles of impeachment against Duterte:

1) Betrayed public trust, committed culpable violations of the constitution and/or committed high crimes in contracting an assassin and plotting to murder or assassinate the incumbent president, first lady and the speaker of the House of Representatives, as publicly admitted by her in a live broadcast.

2) Betrayed public trust and/or committed graft and corruption in her misuse and malversation of confidential funds appropriated to the Office of the President and the Department of Education.

3) Betrayed the public trust and/or committed bribery and/or acts of graft and corruption in violation of RA 3019.

4) Committed culpable violations of the constitution and/or betrayal of public trust in amassing unexplained wealth and failing to disclose all her properties and interests in properties in her statement of assets and net worth in violation of section 17, article XI of the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

5) Committed other high crimes, including the high crime of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

6) Committed acts of destabilization constituting, at least, a betrayal of public trust and/or culpable violations of the constitution, and even the high crimes of sedition and insurrection.

7) The totality of the Vice President’s conduct clearly display conduct constituting a betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the 1987 constitution, and graft and corruption. (RTS, RVO)