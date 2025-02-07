No end to attacks against journalists while ‘terror’ laws remain in effect

Today, February 7, marks the fifth year of journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio’s detention under the trumped-up charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives and terrorist financing. It has been five long years since the Gestapo-like raids were conducted in Tacloban City, and Frenchie, along with activists Marielle Domequil and Alexander Abinguna, still finds herself behind bars with her court proceedings marred with tactical delays.

Frenchie served as a community journalist under the alternative media outfit Eastern Vista and reported on the plight of marginalized communities—from disenfranchised Super Typhoon Yolanda survivors to farmers in Samar terrorized by military operations. For this, she was targeted and painted as a “leader” of an armed rebellion.

In January this year, another journalist found himself potentially facing the same fate as Frenchie. Deo Montesclaros, a reporter from Cagayan Valley contributing to Pinoy Weekly and Northern Dispatch, is the latest media worker facing a complaint of terrorism financing. He and several activists based in Region 2 face this latest legal attack based solely on unfounded accusations of having links with communist groups.

It is striking how frequently terrorism financing has been weaponized against critical and progressive entities in the Philippines. From church people to media workers, it seems that no one is spared from the machinations of the state to treat any dissenting voice as public enemy number one. As long as this policy, the NTF-ELCAC, and other repressive laws like the Anti-Terror Law remain in effect, the crackdown on truth-tellers, civil society organizations, and progressive forces will continue.

Much like the website blocking against Bulatlat and Pinoy Weekly, it is clear that the state’s use of anti-terrorism policies is a means to prevent fundamental truths about the conditions of the country from coming out. Critical journalism continues to expose government corruption and human rights violations in the national and local political landscape. People’s organizations empowering far-flung communities in the countryside reveal just how detrimental government neglect is to our mostly agricultural nation. Activists marching along avenues challenge rotting systems in place.

Instead of addressing the root causes of the country’s crisis, those who would dare speak out are met with harassment, legal warfare, and violence.

We assert that journalism is no crime. The public service that journalism brings is essential now more than ever amid our increasingly fragile democracy. We urge the public to join our call: End the systematic use of anti-terrorism policies against civilians, junk the Anti-Terror Law, and abolish the NTF-ELCAC.

Free Frenchie Mae Cumpio! Hands off Deo Montesclaros! Defend Press Freedom!

Organizations:

Altermidya

Ang Mangingisda

Ang Tagamasid

Baretang Bikolnon

Bulatlat

Center for Community Journalism and Development

College Editors Guild of the Philippines

College Editors Guild of the Philippines- Panay

Dampig Katarungan

Film Weekly

International Association of Women in Radio and Television-Philippines

Kodao Productions

Lanog

Medikritiko

National Union of Journalists of the Philippines

Panay Today

PANAYsayo

PinoyMedia Center

Pinoy Weekly

Pulso han Mag-aaram

The Cursor

The Manila Collegian

The Pillar

Tinig ng Plaridel

Union of Journalists of the Philippines – UP

UP College of Mass Communication Student Council

UP Journalism Club

UP Solidaridad

UP Tacloban Student Council

Individuals:

Red Batario

Kyle A. Domequil

Azelie Judd Estillore

Ann Lourdes Lopez

Seth Orquiola