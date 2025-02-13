EXPLAINER: How to report election fraud and anomalies

By DOMINIC GUTOMAN

Bulatlat.com

An alliance of election ICT professionals and election watchdogs provides a step-by-step guide on how to report election fraud in the 2025 midterm elections.

In a media forum on February 12, Kim Cantillas of Computer Professionals’ Union (CPU) and convener of Vote Report PH said that the platform can be utilized by the public to ensure that election anomalies are properly documented.

“For VoteReportPH, what we can provide as an alliance is the platform. We rely on the participation of the Filipino people in reporting incidents. The data that we will be gathering will be made publicly available. We are also seeking the help of data scientists for data visualization,” said Cantillas in Filipino.

What forms of election fraud can the public report?

Instances of vote buying

Dissemination of fake news or disinformation

Red-tagging

Election-related violence

Illegal use of public funds

What details do you need to report?

Time, place, location

Incident description

Photo, video, or screenshot supporting the incident

How to report via SMS?

Send “HELP” to 0948-146-8304.

Afterwards, send your incident report to the same number in the following format: REPORT<SPACE>Name/Location and Precinct ID/Report details

Example: REPORT Andre/QC/Bumibili ng boto si Politico X, 9:30 AM

How to report via email?

Send an email to votereportph@cp-union.com with the following details: Time Date Location Incident report



How to report via social media?

Post your report to any social media platform with the hashtags #VoteReportPH and #KontraDaya, include the following details: Time Date Location Incident report

Make sure that the privacy of your post/account is set to public.

How to report via website?

Go to the following link: http://votereportph.org/report

Provide the details asked in the form.

Make sure to include the full incident details.

Attach any photo, video, screenshot, or any document you have to support the incident report.

In the previous 2022 elections, Vote Report PH has received over 9,500 reports, documenting various incidents and possible election-related anomalies. Majority of the reports they gathered are vote-counting machine (VCM) and SD card errors, which is 52.3 percent of their validated reports, electioneering or campaigning during the election day, and errors in the election process. They also received reports of vote-buying, military presence, general disenfranchisement, and general delayed voting, among others.

For concerns on how to volunteer as an individual or organization, you may reach out to their email at votereportph@cp-union.com. (RTS, RVO)