Fight against human rights abuses continues — farmers’ groups

By DONAVIE GUD

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — After the dismissal of charges against the Bulacan peasant leader, farmers’ groups vowed to continue fighting against human rights abuses.

In a thanksgiving and solidarity activity at University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City on February 20, peasant groups, advocates and their supporters gathered to celebrate the dismissal of three charges against Kilusang Magbubukid sa Pilipinas (KMP) Secretary General Ronnie Manalo, while highlighting the need to resist ongoing abuses.

“This day is a part of our gathering for our temporary success. But we need to push back, to demand accountability,” Manalo said in Filipino.

Citing insufficient evidence, the city prosecutor of San Jose Del Monte Bulacan (SJDM) dismissed on January 29 the charges filed by the 80th Infantry Battalion against Manalo, which included illegal possession of explosives, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Read: Prosecutor junks criminal, terrorism charges vs Bulacan peasant leader

Manalo said that the charges were fabricated and made to intimidate the farmers who are calling for genuine land reform. For a long time, SJDM farmers have faced attacks due to military encampments in their farming areas, affecting their work.

Manalo added that the soldiers are still going from one house to another to do profiling on the farmers in their community.

Read: Probe, pull out soldiers in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan — farmers group

In the initial data gathered by peasant rights watchdog Tanggol Magsasaka, over 20 cases of human rights violations against farmers have been recorded since the start of the year alone. These included cases of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearance, trumped-up terrorism charges, land-grabbing, and red-tagging.

Statement of support

Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said that the harassment faced by the farmers is serious and their response to these is inspiring.

“The experiences of the San Jose Del Monte farmers is inspiring since they continue to fight and call for the eviction of the military in their community,” Palabay said in Filipino.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Rosero of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) shared that the commission has an online system called MISMO (Management Information System Monitoring Outlet), where farmers can file complaints if they experience harassment.

Makabayan senatorial candidates, including Mody Floranda, Jocelyn Andamo, France Castro, and Danilo Ramos are also present during the thanksgiving. They lauded the dismissal of the charges against Manalo.

With the coming elections, Manalo hopes more candidates will join them in their struggle for genuine land reform, strengthening local production, and repealing the rice liberalization law. With reports from Dominic Gutoman (AMU, RVO)