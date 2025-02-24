Brutal killing of trans woman in Caloocan prompts calls for investigation, passage of SOGIE bill

Trigger warning: gender-based violence, graphic details.

MANILA — Bahaghari, an alliance of LGBTQ+ individuals and organizations, calls for the Caloocan authorities to conduct an investigation on the brutal killing of a trans woman.

Last February 21, Shalani Dolina was found dead in a house in Brgy. Bagong Silang, Caloocan City. Police investigation found her severed leg in an ice cooler and her body wrapped in a mattress.

“The brutal and senseless killing of a trans woman, Shalani (37), in Brgy. 176, Bagong Silang, Caloocan is a horrific act of violence that underscores the dangers that LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face,” said Bahaghari in a statement.

The police and the family believed that the suspect may not only be one person. A tattoo artist and his uncle have been identified as persons of interest by the police.

“No individual should ever face horrendous acts of discrimination and even death because of their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, yet incidents like this still happen,” Bahaghari added. “This unnecessary loss of life serves as a painful reminder of the desperate need for protective and inclusive legislation such as the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) Equality Bill in order to promote the safety of LGBTQ+ individuals.”

For over two decades, anti-discrimination bills based on sexual orientation are repeatedly introduced in the House of Representatives and the Senate. The first of these was introduced by the late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago in 2000.

In the 19th Congress, the SOGIE Equality Bill was endorsed by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality. However, in February 2023, the bill was sent back to the committee after religious groups requested to participate in the discussions. Although it received approval from a House panel in May 2023, no further progress was made.

Bahaghari condemns the heinous crime and demands justice for the victim and their loved ones. They also urged Caloocan City Mayor Along Malapitan to enact an Anti-Discrimination Ordinance in the city to curb future incidents of discrimination and gender-based violence.

On September 28, 2020, the body of Donna Nierra, a 23-year old trans woman, was also found floating in a river in Brgy. Bagong Silang, Caloocan City.

“Furthermore, we reiterate the need for a national anti-discrimination policy. We urge President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to make the SOGIE Equality Bill a priority! Pass the SOGIE Equality Bill now! Stop trans killings!”, Bahaghari ended. (RTS, RVO)