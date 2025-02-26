Veterans and youth remember EDSA with pledge for justice

MANILA – Martial law veterans, multi-sectoral formations, and the youth refuse to forget the People Power uprising as they marched towards the EDSA People Monument, Tuesday, February 25, to commemorate the 39th anniversary of the historic event.

“Our fight does not end with EDSA. The EDSA did not start on February 22 to 25. It started even before the martial law declaration of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. We can trace the revolutionary roots of our struggle in the fight of our ancestors against the colonizers. Even now, we continue this tradition,” said Makabayan senatoriable Teddy Casiño of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan).

Photo by Carlo Manalansan/Bulatlat

The protest gathered at least 10,000 people, according to Bayan, setting aside political differences to deliver a strong message against corruption and impunity under the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Bayan also said that the gathering reflected the clamor for the immediate impeachment and conviction of VP Sara Duterte.

Photo by Viggo Samargo/Bulatlat

Sr. Mary John Mananzan, a martial law veteran from Movement Against Tyranny, said that commemorating EDSA is not only a reminder, but a covenant of struggle of the Filipino people.

“We are here to remind the whole nation and the world of our hard-earned freedom. EDSA is not only an occasion, it is a covenant. I was here when EDSA 1986 happened, and it is one of the most memorable and unforgettable experiences of my 87 long years,” said Mananzan in Filipino.

Photo by Carlo Manalansan/Bulatlat

Mananzan emphasized that the reason for Marcos Sr.’s ouster is blatant corruption and violations of human rights — issues that continue to resound even today.

“I am telling you: EDSA did not fail us, we failed EDSA. We have to continue calling for a change of system, not just the people, especially today when the disparity between the rich and the poor widens, with justice only available to a few people,” Mananzan added.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier declared the 39th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Uprising as a special working day, instead of a non-working holiday.

Photo by Viggo Samargo/Bulatlat

Several coordinated activities also commenced in various parts of the country. Alternative media outfits covered programs in Camarines Sur, Davao, Bacolod, and even protest actions in universities.

“We have to continue the fight. Today, we see problems exacerbate,” said Casiño. “In the next EDSA uprising, maybe we can oust not only the President but also the rampant political dynasties in the provinces and national offices.” (RTS)