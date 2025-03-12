5 must-watch feminist short films to celebrate Women’s Month

By JIAN ZHARESE JOEIS SANZ

The arts long served as a platform for expressing feminist ideas. From Lualhati Bautista’s “Dekada ‘70” to Bita and the Botflies’ “Peklat Cream,” the arts play a crucial role in shaping a feminist society. The film, including short films, also belongs to this powerful category.

Throughout the history of the competitive movie industry, which has often focused on male protagonists, several feminist films have emerged as powerful examples. Notable among these are Marilou Diaz-Abaya’s “Moral” and She Andes’s “Maria.”

As we celebrate Women’s Month this year, it is important to recognize the role of film in highlighting the issues faced by women and empowering them. Here are five short films you can watch online to honor Women’s Month.

“Excuse Me Miss, Miss, Miss,” (2020)

Photo source: Cinemalaya

The film by Sonny Calvento, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, is a satirical short film that critiques labor exploitation and blends humor with social commentary. It follows Vangie, a desperate contractual saleslady at Trendysitas Department Store. The protagonist is a breadwinner and dreams of securing a regular position, but gets into trouble for doing a normal thing, which gives a humorous attack to a harsh reality in a female-dominated field. She follows her boss, whom they call ‘Ma’am Charo’, and discovers the truth behind her superior’s workaholism.

The short film is a good watch, as it spotlights the harsh reality of the retail industry. Other than its humorous reveal of reality, the protagonist’s humanness was highlighted—stressing that only the ‘inhuman’ thrives in an exploitative capitalist economy.

“PANIMA” (2022)

Photo source: Youtube

PANIMA by Ray Allen Grutas, takes us into a familiar retro narrative that critiques the traditional expectations of housewives and exposes the hidden realities of domestic violence behind a seemingly “perfect” home. Through ‘pamahiin’, the unnamed female protagonist covers her fear and trauma. The film emphasizes how traditional societies expect women to stay at home, cater to house chores, and take care of the kids–a thinking that every woman deserves freedom from.

“Biktima rin Sila” (2018)

Photo source: YouTube

‘What do Muslim women go through every day?’

The short film by Dahren Tagtag follows the journey of a female Muslim student as she moves through school, public spaces, and into employment. It highlights the negative stereotypes often associated with Muslims, particularly women. The film aims to raise the audience’s awareness and foster empathy, while also reminding viewers of their rights as it concludes. Overall, it serves as a melting pot of societal issues and education, presented through the perspective of the protagonist’s experiences.

“Iris” (2023)

Photo taken from VIddSee

“Iris” is about a girl trapped in a white room, bound by red ties, repeating the same routine every day. Her cycle is disrupted when she finds a typewriter, triggering unsettling visions of women being controlled. As frustration builds, voices echo around her, mimicking her every move. Overwhelmed, she collapses and wakes up in an open field, surrounded by faceless figures ordering her to conform. But when she encounters a young girl staring at her, something shifts—her defiance takes root, and in the child’s eyes, a heart vase filled with vibrant flowers appears. The short film by Angela Isabelle Colada features women’s liberation from societal expectations and roles.

“ Fireflies and Passing Cars” (2019)

Photo taken from ViddSee

Set in the busy streets of Poblacion, Fireflies and Passing Cars by Helen Dela Peña follows a mother haunted by the voice of her deceased daughter, who died after contracting HIV/AIDS. As the woman moves through familiar places, she hallucinates—reliving the moments they shared in the sex trade, from making friends and getting her first customer to the pain of being treated as nothing more than a body for sale. Her daughter’s voice lingers, a constant reminder of the job she once taught her to do. More than a story of grief, the film exposes how poverty and gender inequality push women into dangerous work, trapping them in cycles of exploitation. Fireflies and Passing Cars is a feminist reckoning—a look at the weight of survival, the cost of lost agency, and the voices that refuse to be forgotten.

Film as resistance

These films are more than just stories; they are acts of resistance. Through satire, horror, or raw realism, they tackle issues such as exploitation, gender roles, and the fight for agency. By watching and engaging with these narratives, we not only honor Women’s Month but also contribute to the ongoing conversation about gender equality. Feminist films, regardless of their length, leave a lasting impact—reminding us that stories have the power to challenge, heal, and liberate. (RVO)