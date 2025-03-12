NDFP says ‘Duterte is also guilty of war crimes’

MANILA – The National Democratic Front of the Philippines International Office said that Duterte’s crimes are beyond his so-called “war on drugs,” pointing out that his government carried out systematic killings of its peace consultants, aerial bombings of civilian communities, and the torture and execution of captured Red fighters (hors de combat). These, they added, are all in blatant disregard of the laws of war.

Read: ‘Resisting Tyranny’ | A trail of blood: Duterte’s relationship with CARHRIHL

Duterte’s crimes were not his alone, the NDFP said, “US imperialism has long propped up Philippine fascist regimes, providing military aid, training and intelligence to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).”

“ The US-funded ‘counterinsurgency’ programs directly contributed to Duterte’s reign of terror. Even now, under Marcos Jr., US-backed military operations continue to target both revolutionary forces and the legal democratic mass movement. The people’s movement must continue to expose and resist the imperialist role in enabling fascist rule up to this day,” they added.

The NDFP said such war crimes “remain central to the Marcos Jr. regime’s counterrevolutionary war against the Filipino people.”

“Under Marcos Jr., indiscriminate bombings, enforced disappearances, forced evacuations, and extrajudicial killings continue, proving that the reactionary state will stop at nothing to crush the people’s resistance, the NDFP said.

Read: EXPLAINER: Revisiting the international humanitarian law, rights violations, and armed conflict in the Philippines

While the NDFP welcomed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant against Duterte, it also reiterated that the 2024 International People’s Tribunal (IPT) found both Duterte and Marcos Jr., as well as the US government, guilty of grave violations of international humanitarian law.

Read: ‘With guilty verdict of the International Peoples’ Tribunal, Marcos Jr. cannot deny rights violations in PH’

“The findings of the IPT reinforce the fact that state terror and impunity persist under Marcos Jr. and that the fight for justice must extend beyond Duterte’s arrest—it must challenge the continuing fascist repression being waged by the current regime,” the NDFP International Office said in a statement.

Duterte was arrested on March 11 after his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Last night of the same date, Duterte has reportedly left the Philippines. (RVO)