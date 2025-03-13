Mission facilitates Lumad leader’s access to family and lawyer, another still missing

“The hospital is a place for healing, not a detention center, and certainly not a venue for intimidation and harassment,” indigenous peoples’ group Katribu, the lead of the search and humanitarian mission, said in a statement.

BUTUAN — The family and lawyer of Lumad leader Michelle Campos have been able to access and visit her in the hospital, despite the restrictions and intimidation, the fact-finding team reported.

Campos is currently confined at the Democrito O. Plaza Hospital in Butuan due to a broken jaw and several bruises, together with three others, after the 3rd Special Forces of 401st Infantry Brigade arrested her on March 6, 2 a.m. The team, composed of members from Katribu, Karapatan, Tanggol Magsasaka, Agham, and United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP), held a fact-finding mission to look for her and another Lumad leader Genasque Enriquez.

Campos is the daughter of Lumad leader Dionel Campos, who was among those killed on Sept. 1, 2015, or what has been known as the Lianga Massacre. Two others — Emerito Samarca, 54, executive director of the Alternative Learning Center for Agricultural and Livelihood Development (Alcadev), and Bello Sinzo — were killed by paramilitary forces and suspected soldiers.

“The hospital is a place for healing, not a detention center, and certainly not a venue for intimidation and harassment,” indigenous peoples’ group Katribu, the lead of the search and humanitarian mission, said in a statement.

The team was able to find Campos, facilitating her access to her legal counsel from Union of Peoples’ Lawyers – Mindanao (UPLM). They also assisted the Campos family in their visit to the hospital. However, during multiple visits, the team was guarded by several elements from 8th Special Forces Battalion, Philippine National Police (PNP), and suspected intelligence agents in plainclothes.

Bulatlat initially reported that soldiers denied them access to the hospital, during the first day of the search and humanitarian mission.

“We reiterate that Campos and her companions have the right to be visited by their family, counsel of choice, and paralegals, without fear of reprisal or intimidation and harassment by State security forces,” Katribu added.

Soldiers and suspected military elements took pictures and videos of the team and the family without their consent.

The 401st IB confirmed the arrest of Campos and three others in a press statement.

The humanitarian team also urged the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to conduct an immediate investigation regarding the whereabouts of Campos and Enriquez. The regional office, CHR Caraga, conducted a quick response operation (QRO), according to special investigator Suzette Sanchez.

Still missing

Meanwhile, Enriquez’s whereabouts are still unknown as of this writing. The team went to Agusan del Sur Provincial Police Office and to the military camps of 401st Infantry Brigade and 402nd Infantry Brigade, to inquire about Enriquez.

The 402nd Infantry Brigade and the Agusan del Sur Provincial Police Office both signed the team’s receiving copy of the Anti-Enforced Disappearance inquiry form.. Meanwhile, the 401st Infantry Brigade did not sign the team’s receiving copy and deliberately delayed the humanitarian team’s request.

The inquiry form is a form of protocol under the Anti-Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance Act (Republic Act No. 10353). Section 8 of the law states that if a concerned party inquires about a missing person, officials from relevant agencies must immediately issue a written certification stating the person’s presence or absence, any available information on their whereabouts, and details of the inquiry and response.

“We condemn the military’s ploys and urge them to uphold transparency in accordance with Republic Act No. 10353—especially if they have nothing to hide,” the team stated.

It has been more than ten days since Enriquez was reported missing. Katribu and Karapatan received preliminary information that Enriquez was arrested on March 2. No other details about him have been confirmed yet. (RVO)