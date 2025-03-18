Rejoin ICC, Marcos Jr urged

MANILA – “Rejoin the ICC!”

This is the call of the progressive groups in the sixth year since former president Rodrigo Duterte withdrew from the Rome Statute which took effect in March 2019. Different groups staged a protest on March 17 to challenge Ferdinand Marcos Jr to reverse Duterte’s decision..

“The reason why Duterte withdrew from the ICC is to evade accountability. Now that he is in ICC’s custody, it is only right that the Philippines rejoin (ICC) for justice and accountability which is the long time call of the families of the victims of rights violations under the Duterte administration,” said Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Secretary-General Mong Palatino during a program along Recto Ave., Manila.

Photo by Viggo Sarmago/Bulatlat

“Why does Marcos refuse to rejoin the ICC? It’s because human rights violations and crimes against humanity continue under his administration, and he fears that he could be the next to face trial at the ICC,” Palatino said.

Karapatan said that Duterte’s withdrawal from the ICC, “did not exempt him from being investigated for drug-related killings perpetrated from November 2011, when the Philippines ratified the Rome Statute, up to March 2019, when Duterte’s withdrawal became effective.”

The group said that Duterte’s subsequent arrest and transfer to the ICC’s custody is the long overdue result of the people’s determined struggle for justice and accountability.

Photo by Viggo Sarmago/Bulatlat

They said that despite Duterte’s arrest, former police chiefs Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Oscar Albayalde and Debold Sinas, as well as P/Col. Lito Patay, remain free and “are seeking ways to escape accountability. We likewise demand their arrest so they could be made to answer for their crimes.”

Duterte made his first appearance before the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber 1 on March 14. The confirmation of charges against him is set on Sept. 23. (DAA)