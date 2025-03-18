Victims’ families, counsel face online harassment following Duterte’s arrest

“Online bashers have clearly demonstrated the continuing threat of a Duterte ‘hate’ network to families-victims as well as to witnesses of drug war killings.”

MANILA – Following his arrest, families of victims of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs have been receiving hate messages from his apparent supporters.

Rights group Rise Up for Life and for Rights noted that in the last few days, there has been a sharp increase in hate speech, threats, and harassment. They noted that these were especially targeted at women who have been speaking out on the killing of their loved ones.

“Online bashers have clearly demonstrated the continuing threat of a Duterte ‘hate’ network to families-victims as well as to witnesses of drug war killings,” the group said in a statement. “The internet is also again suddenly flooded with misleading and downright false information deliberately designed to drumbeat support or magnify support for Duterte, some even resorting to victims’ families’ character assassination, sparing not even the judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC),” they added.

For instance, the Facebook page of the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber 1 Presiding Judge Iulia Motoc was flooded with comments from what appears to be supporters of Duterte. Some also urge the ICC to return Duterte to the Philippines.

“The volume of these incidents are incontrovertible evidence that Rodrigo Duterte, himself and the hate and violent culture he enables, is still a threat to victims who dare to speak up or testify,” Rise Up said.

This, the group said, is a compelling reason to deny Duterte’s interim release.

“He must be prohibited from returning to the Philippines. His penchant for revenge is strong. His record shows his propensity to incite people to take revenge and inflict violence and, sadly, this has seeped into the minds and behaviors of many,” the group said. “Such unreasonable strong-arm tactics must be rooted out, and the ICC, we respectfully submit, must not give him any opportunity to fan the flames by allowing release. This is necessary in order to nurture a climate for ascertaining real facts and to establish expectations for reasonable behavior. Harassment and bullying must not be tolerated.”

Sheerah Escudero, family of one of the victims of Duterte’s so-called war on drugs, has been receiving hate messages from apparent supporters of Duterte. “I keep on getting hate messages that Ephraim should really be killed, they also accuse me of being an addict. But we will never stop. You DDS just proved that there’s really a culture of impunity here, and that will make your Duterte rot in jail eternally,” Escudero said in her post in her social media account.

Her brother, Ephraim, was found dead in Angeles City, Pampanga, hogtied and head covered by packaging tape. He went missing on Sept. 19, 2017 and was found dead on the 24th. He was only 18 then and is survived by his wife and two children.

Read: Rising up | Women fight for justice for sons slain in war on drugs

Aside from receiving hate messages, a certain Jay Borge Mercado also spread fake news about her, calling her his “ex”, named her “Marife” and edited the picture of her brother she is holding in a news report released by News 5 Digital, and replaced it with a picture of someone else.

“Oh, how the world has turned upside down. Unang inatake nila yung mga nanay, pinalitan rin yung picture. Sumunod naman attack against Atty. Krissy, it looks like ako ang next sa line up,” Escudero said in her post.

Their counsel and ICC assistant to counsel Kristina Conti is also being harassed online, with her social media accounts flooded with hate comments.

Conti reminded those who are attacking the families and their supporters that under Article 70 of the Rome Statute which identifies offenses against the administration of justice, prohibits retaliation against an official of the ICC on account of duties performed by that or another official.

“Those attacking the court, the prosecutor, and/or the judges should be careful, as it might add to Duterte’s case,” Conti said in Filipino in her social media post. “To everyone with a say about the ICC, my suggestion is to also reflect on this: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Who will benefit or be favored by this?”

Meanwhile, National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) National President Ephraim Cortez assailed the attacks against Conti. “It is a coordinated attack bearing the trademark expletives and misogynist remarks of Duterte and his trolls,” he said in his statement posted in his social media account.

He said these kinds of attacks are a threat to her life and security “just what other lawyers who were harassed, intimidated, physically harmed and killed in the past experience.”

“How can we forget Atty. Ben Ramos who was killed in 2018, and Atty. AK Guillen who survived an assassination attempt in March 2021. These were all preceded by public vilifications similar to what Atty. Conti is experiencing now,” he said.

He stressed that this is a matter of serious concern that lawyers, lawyers’ organizations and the Supreme Court should look into, “considering that this is considered an attack on Atty. Conti in the course of the performance of her duties as a lawyer and an officer of the Court.”

Many officers of the court including those who are members of the NUPL experienced attacks under the Duterte administration. The NUPL said that in the last 15 years, 67% of the attacks against the officers of the court took place under his administration.

Read: Timeline | Attacks against Filipino lawyers, judges

Read: Under Duterte, attacks against Filipino lawyers escalating

Read: Lawyers’ group raises alarm against killings, attacks

Cortez said, “These kinds of harassment and intimidation violate the U.N. Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers which guarantees that all lawyers should be allowed to ‘perform their professional function freely, independently and effectively without due interference.’ Likewise, this violates the right of her clients, who are relatives of victims of the drug war, to competent and independent counsel, which form part of their right to due process.”

He stressed that these attacks show that “Duterte is capable of obstructing justice through intimidation of lawyers and witnesses. As such, it is to the best interest of justice that he remains in custody of the ICC.” (DAA)