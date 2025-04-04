Reality Check: Bulatlat’s initiative against disinformation

The deluge of “fake news” following the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte over charges of crimes against humanity has been overwhelming, to say the least. The well-oiled disinformation network has yet again unleashed poisonous content.

“Fake news” is a misnomer as news, based on journalism standards, shall always contain verified information. The use of “fake news” however has become popular, especially during elections in the Philippines, with many candidates wielding it as a tool to get more votes. “Fake news” or disinformation, includes all forms of false, inaccurate, or misleading information designed, presented and promoted to intentionally serve the interest of those in power.

Colleagues in the Philippine media as well as activist organizations have undertaken measures to combat disinformation. UP College of Media and Communication Dean Diosa Labiste, in a training with alternative media organizations last February, said there are two traditions of fact-checking: journalism and activism. The first refers to practices found in media, on-profit news organizations and journalism schools while the second refers to the use of various forms of digital platforms content to amplify social issues.

Labiste explained further that journalist fact-checking is based on the norms and practices of the media while activist fact-checking is based on social justice norms. The former employs a methodological process while the latter has simple techniques. Journalist fact-checking uses neutral language, and collaborates with social media platforms but the activist fact-checking is never neutral as it is part of counter-discourse.

Bulatlat’s own brand of fact-checking, which we call Reality Check, leans toward activist fact-checking. While not veering away from journalism standards of verification, our Reality Check is never neutral. True to our alternative media tradition, we intend to amplify the voices of the marginalized and oppressed sectors. In other words, they constitute our primary sources.

The idea of Reality Check came about a year ago, when we did media and information literacy with workers from Southern Tagalog. After giving a short input, we facilitated a workshop among the participants, and we were amazed at how the workers did their fact-checking using their day-to-day experiences. One group exposed the empty promise of management while another group showed that minimum wage is not enough for their daily needs. This is the kind of reality we need to disseminate to a wider audience. Facts alone are not enough; it should also include context and other material conditions surrounding a certain issue.

As we strive to reach a wider audience, Bulatlat will utilize vertical videos and use the Filipino language. Our Reality Checks will be available on our social media platforms, including Tiktok and YouTube. Find us there, and help us spread the truth.