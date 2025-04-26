Rights groups denounce Bicol peasants’ abduction after military ops

LEGAZPI CITY – Progressive groups blamed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for the abduction of peasants in Sorsogon and Masbate province in two separate incidents on April 17 after a series of military operations.

In Sorsogon province, the combined team of police officers and elements of the 31st Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army (IBPA) abducted Gilberto Tolentino, 50, a member farmer of the Sorsogon People’s Organization (SPO), and his entire family at his house in Brgy. San Vicente, Donsol town on the night of April 17.

His wife Amelia, 47, and his daughter Regine, 21, decided to accompany him, worrying what might happen to Tolentino. Regine also brought along her two-year old child.

According to Karapatan Sorsogon, the efforts of Tolentino’s relatives and barangay officials from San Vicente to locate the family have been in vain. Both the Donsol police station and the nearest military camp in Brgy. San Jose, Pilar denied having the family in custody.

On April 21, Karapatan Sorsogon received an update from the community that Gilberto’s wife, his daughter and grandson returned home. However, Gilberto remained in the military camp of the 31st IBPA.

“When the entire nation mourned the sacrifices and death of Jesus, we stand with the sacrifices endured by Gilberto’s entire family at the hands of the state agents who abducted them,” said Karapatan Sorsogon, reiterating that the incident in their province was a grave human rights violation.

Before the abduction of the Tolentino family, the joint forces of the 31st IBPA, 903rd Infantry Brigade, and Sorsogon Police Provincial Office (PPO) discovered and recovered explosives which they claimed were from the New People’s Army’s (NPA) in two separate military operations in Donsol, Sorsogon on April 10 and 11.

The 24 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were first found in Brgy. San Ramon on April 10 around 6:30 a.m. Meanwhile, 77 IEDs were also discovered on April 11 at around 2:00 p.m. in Sitio Madaat, Brgy. Mabini, a neighboring barangay of the Tolentino family.

According to Lt. Col. Joy O. Villanueva, commanding officer of the 31st IBPA, an in-depth investigation is underway to identify those responsible for hiding the explosives.

False accusation

In Masbate province, elements of the 2nd IBPA illegally arrested Isabel Delos Reyes, 56, a farmer and resident of Brgy. Libertad, Cawayan town, after an armed encounter with the NPA at the boundary of Brgy. Miabas, Palanas and Barangay Libertad, Cawayan on April 17 around 5:00 am.

During the encounter, NPA Masbate allegedly suffered two deaths while the AFP troops had two deaths and one wounded.

Karapatan condemned the 2nd IBPA on false accusations that Delos Reyes is a member of the NPA. “To portray Delos Reyes as an armed rebel, she was coerced to be photographed carrying a firearm and forced to say that the NPA was in the area to ‘extort’ local candidates in the May 2025 elections,” the group said.

“The 2nd IBPA also further terrorized the residents affected by the armed encounter by indiscriminately firing their guns even after their enemy had long retreated. The residents were not allowed to evacuate and were interrogated instead,” Karapatan said.

“No amount of military distortion can cover up the fact that they were the ones who disrespected the traditional culture of Maundy Thursday for Christians. They surrounded the Red Army unit without even considering the safety of civilians who might be affected. It is only natural for the Red Army to defend itself for its own safety and that of the masses,” said Ka Luz del Mar, spokesperson of Jose Rapsing Command-NPA Masbate.

Karapatan called on the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to investigate the abduction and the forcible disappearance of the Tolentino family. They also urged CHR to look into Isabel Delos Reyes’ questionable arrest.

“We join other human rights defenders in demanding that the Tolentino family be surfaced and safe and sound, and that Delos Reyes be released and those who violated their rights held accountable,” Karapatan said. (RTS, DAA)