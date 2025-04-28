41st Peoples’ Cordillera Day declares resistance against ancestral land grabs and resource plunder

“Large-scale mining and energy projects are being rebranded as ‘green solutions.’ But the cost is high: massive excavation, deforestation, and the displacement of communities. These projects worsen landlessness and threaten food security.”

BAGUIO CITY – In their defense of their ancestral lands and the planet, participants of the 41st Peoples’ Cordillera Day declared their resistance against land grabbing and plunder of ancestral lands and natural resources as the region continues to face development projects in the guise of renewable energy.

“We are in the midst of a climate emergency that must be immediately confronted. Indigenous peoples are at the forefront of resisting the worsening climate crisis. We must fight the deceptive energy transition that serves only the interests of capitalist countries and corporations, seizing ancestral lands and wealth through destructive mining and energy projects – such as hydro, wind, geothermal, and solar power projects,” the Declaration of Unity for the Defense of the Environment, Ancestral Lands, and Indigenous People’s Rights read in Iloko.

The Declaration was signed by the delegates of Cordillera Summit on Energy Transition and Indigenous Peoples’ Rights, which was held from April 24-26 in Baguio City. The event was attended by various sectors, indigenous peoples, organizations, and individuals from different parts of the country as well as participants from Malaysia, Japan and Indonesia.

According to the Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA), with the push for renewable energy, mining is speeding up due to the demand for “transition minerals.” The Cordillera, they added, which the government still views as a resource base, is caught up in this global trend.

Large-scale mining

Former president Rodrigo Duterte during his term signed Executive Order (EO) 5 in October 2016 adopting a 25-year long-term vision known as the AmBisyon Natin 2040 which aims “for Filipinos to have a stable, comfortable and secure life by 2024.” With this, the Department of Energy (DOE) created the Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) 2018-2040. According to the Cordillera Renewable Energy Masterplan, the “PEP has been formulated as a transformational plan to bring in more clean energy, this will mean more locally available energy fuels such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and natural gas that will help create a healthy and safe environment for future generations.”

Notably, the CPA said there are currently 106 large-scale mining applications in the region and others that have ongoing operations. Among the most controversial is the Makilala Mining Company, owned by the Australian firm Celsius Resources, which targets barangays in Pasil, Kalinga. The company was granted a Mineral Production Sharing Agreement in March 2024.

This was followed by a P4.42 billion investment through the Maharlika Investment Corporation, public funds used to back a mining venture that endangers indigenous lands, the CPA said.

In addition, the CPA said at least 108 renewable energy projects have been approved in the region. These include one large wind farm, four geothermal plants, three solar farms, and 100 hydropower facilities. The government has prioritized nine hydropower investments, including two by Pan Pacific Renewable Power Philippines Corporation in Apayao. SM Investments Corporation is also pushing a 2,000-MW pumped storage project in Pudtol, Apayao—putting the 4th UNESCO Biosphere Reserve at risk, the CPA said.

“Large-scale mining and energy projects are being rebranded as ‘green solutions.’ But the cost is high: massive excavation, deforestation, and the displacement of communities. These projects worsen landlessness and threaten food security,” the CPA said in its statement.

Meanwhile, those who oppose these development projects are being targeted by the state.

“To secure corporate interests, state forces are deployed, often resulting in human rights violations. The impacts are routinely justified with the worn-out claim of development,” the CPA said.

According to the Cordillera Human Rights Alliance, there are military deployments in areas that have ongoing development projects.

“As Investment Defense Forces for mining and energy corporations, the AFP under the 5th and 7th Infantry Divisions continues to commit serious violations against indigenous peoples in the region, carrying out counterinsurgency operations that further make the region a primary target of militarization,” the CHRA said.

Advocates and indigenous peoples leaders are also not spared from judicial harassment as many leaders of the CPA were slapped with Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and Terrorist Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012 for their steadfast opposition against development aggression.

“Instead of declaring us terrorists for defending our rights, the government should recognize and uphold indigenous traditions of environmental stewardship. We shall promote and strengthen indigenous knowledge systems and practices of collective use, care, and management of natural resources for self-determined sustainable development. We shall support and develop community-based, small-scale but sustainable energy projects such as micro-hydro systems, irrigation, and modernization efforts based on the needs and welfare of the people,” the Declaration read.

They also vowed to promote and support socio-economic programs and projects initiated by the people, supported by development non governmental organizations as well as to continue education and awareness-raising on the climate crisis, the need for a just transition in energy production systems, and the pursuit of climate justice.

“We shall continue to organize, campaign, and mobilize to defend our communities, ancestral lands, and natural resources,” the Declaration read further.

With the midterms elections coming, the delegates also vowed to campaign for the Cordillera Peoples’ Electoral Agenda, which include environmental protection, genuine solutions to the climate crisis, and a just transition in energy production systems.

“We shall support and work to elect progressive, pro-people, and pro-environment candidates,” the Declaration further said.

“Land is life. We have only one planet to live on. Like our communities, there is no other Earth we can go to. Therefore, we must protect and care for it as it is our future. Like our ancestors did during colonial times, we must be ready to defend our land for the generations to come,” they added.

The Declaration was signed by the delegates of the summit which ended with a community dance. (RVO)

