Multimedia | Street Shooter
Sanguine
by Raymund Villanueva
April 28, 2025
fishing
I grew up by this river when catching fishes appeared easy. It has become difficult with rising pollution levels since then. I was suprised seeing this angler in my last visit, raising hopes it’s not as bad as I fear. (San Pablo, Isabela)

The Street Shooter is Altermidya National Chairperson Raymund B. Villanueva. Please follow him at IG @street_shooter and Facebook@Raymund B Villanueva

