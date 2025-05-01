Groups denounce killing of 89-year-old veteran journalist

CAGAYAN DE ORO — A few days before commemorating World Press Freedom Day, veteran journalist Juan “Johnny” Dayang was shot dead in Kalibo, Aklan, on Tuesday night, April 29. Several groups vehemently condemned the killing and called for a thorough investigation.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said Dayang’s case is “contemptible,” knowing his age at 89 years old. He was reportedly shot three times by an unidentified gunman while he was watching television inside his home in Villa Salvacion.

“We are in solidarity with the Publishers Association of the Philippines Incorporated (PAPI), of which Dayang was president emeritus, and with colleagues who met, worked with, and learned from him,” the NUJP said in a statement.

According to PAPI, the victim sustained a fatal wound in his neck and two gunshot wounds in his back based on authorities’ initial report. He was rushed to the Dr. Rafael S. Tumbocon Memorial Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Based on the statement of Marjorie Yap, Dayang’s caretaker, two unidentified men wearing bonnets were seen as early as 9 a.m. on Tuesday, seemingly observing the house. As of this writing, the motive remains unclear.

The publishers’ group remembers Dayang as a leader who left an indelible mark on the organization and on the Philippine publishing landscape after he served as PAPI president for over 20 years.

He also became president of the Manila Overseas Press Club, a director of the National Press Club, and the founding president of the Federation of Provincial Press Clubs of the Philippines. At the time of his death, Dayang served as secretary of the Catholic Mass Media Awards.

Dayang also became mayor of Kalibo during the administration of the late President Corazon Aquino.

PAPI urged the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) to bring justice to Dayang’s death by identifying the perpetrators, especially the mastermind of the killing.

Meanwhile, the Mindanao Independent Press Council, which also expressed its condemnation, called on the Philippine government to provide immediate protection for journalists under threat, especially in high-risk areas of Mindanao.

PTFOMS is coordinating with the concerned agencies, especially the Philippine National Police, for the resolution of the case.

NUJP monitoring showed that Dayang is the fifth journalist killed under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (RTS, RVO)