EU deploys observers for the PH 2025 midterm elections

By KEVIN ORTIZ

Bulatlat.com

CAVITE — The European Union Election Observers Mission (EU EOM) has deployed 104 short-term observers across the Philippines, starting May 7, 2025.

Marta Temido, EU EOM chief observer, said that the team aims to contribute to the integrity of the elections, without interfering nor validating its results.

This marks the deployment of the third group of EU EOM observers, following the arrival of a core team of analysts at the end of March, and the deployment of 72 long-term observers in mid-April.

“The 104 short-term observers will be deployed across all regions of the Philippines, in both urban and rural areas. Together with the core team and the long-term observers, they will enhance the mission’s presence, reach and capacity on election day, as well as during the polling, automated counting and canvassing of results,” Temido said during a press conference in Manila.

In addition to the short-term observers and the 72 long-term observers already deployed, a delegation of the European Parliament and 20 other accredited members of the diplomatic community from EU member states, Canada, Norway and Switzerland will join the EU EOM in the coming days.

In total, on election day, the EU EOM will deploy 226 observers. They will cover all regions of the Philippines from 76 locations in the provinces and cities.

Observers will issue a preliminary statement on their findings at a press conference on May 14 in Manila which will be published on the Mission’s website, distributed to the press, and made available to all Philippine citizens and the authorities.

A final report with recommendations will be presented in the country approximately two months after the elections.

“Constructive recommendations will be the legacy of our mission, offered to the consideration of (the) people and authorities in the same spirit of cooperation and partnership with the Philippines that marks our presence in the country since our arrival,” Temido said.

The European Union was invited to observe the elections by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the government of the Philippines. It is independent and impartial, abiding by the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation and its Code of Conduct, as well as the laws of the Philippines. (RTS, RVO)