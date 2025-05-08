Student union slams BulSU admin over welcoming Marcos-backed bets

By JIAN ZHARESE JOIES SANZ

Bulatlat.com

BULACAN – The National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) criticized Bulacan State University (BulSU) for hosting a press conference by Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas, a slate supported by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on May 7, calling it a “very bad and questionable” move by the university administration.

“We aim for school administrations to be political—because neutrality only benefits the status quo,” said NUSP President Sophia Trinidad in an online interview. “By welcoming these candidates into BulSU, the administration manifested support for a slate backed by political dynasties, murderers, thieves, and corrupt leaders.”

Protesting BulSUans roamed BulSU Main campus to echo their calls. Photo from BulSUOne.

Trinidad emphasized that the presence of candidates with poor track records on education-related issues stands in stark contrast to the progressive image BulSU claims to uphold.

Despite having no announcement on their Facebook page regarding the presser, posters of the candidates under the Alyansa slate were hung at the BulSU E-Library. The blatant show of support gained online backlash as it was posted by a concerned student online. This caused the BulSU Student Government (SG), and political parties BulSUOne and Katipunan Student Movement (KASAMA) to call out the university administration for prioritizing the presser over the cancellation of classes.

Upon the arrival of the senatorial bets, particularly Erwin Tulfo, Ping Lacson, and Tito Sotto, BulSU students protested, expressing dissent to the alliance through the chant “Alyansa, biguin!”

Fear also grew on the campus as police officers, some in full gear, high-calibre guns, and shields were stationed at various locations. Police are particularly spread at the university’s E-Library where the presser was held. Trinidad said the police presence was unnecessary, and posed risks to the students, “given the state forces’ history of violence against civilians.”

A day before and during the visit of the senatorial bets, students were reportedly prohibited from using the E-Library’s elevator – something that students must be free to access, according to Trinidad.

BulSUans carry placards with various advocacies during their protest against the arrival of Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas senatorial bets. Photo from Pacesetter

With this, the student union president further called on the university administration to serve the students instead of politicians. “Likewise, if they have to close and gatekeep the use of facilities just for politicians, then they are going against their mandate of serving their constituents. We shouldn’t give VIP treatment to politicians because it is us who put them in power, it is us who fund their salaries. If anything, they should be able to experience the reality of being in BulSU, where students have limited spaces, high heat index, and inaccessible facilities.”

Trinidad applauded BulSUans for their critical stance, highlighting that protesting is just to keep politicians grounded.

Trinidad also reminded SUC administrators to be true to the vision and mission of their respective institutions. “If you claim to be a progressive institution, do not echo the platform of individuals who have long proven that they are only in power for a selfish, fascist, and greedy agenda.”

She also reiterated that welcoming such individuals shows how detached administrators are from their constituents, promising that the students will never cease holding them accountable. (AMU, RVO)