TaumbayanNaman | Makabayan coalition puts up a fight against political dynasties

By SHAN KENSHIN ECALDRE

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Teachers, drivers, nurses, farmers, and youth filled the streets of Tomas Morato for the National Miting de Avance of the Makabayan coalition, May 9. Unlike traditional campaign rallies, the participants brought with them placards which reflect their sentiments and aspirations.

With just three days left before the 2025 midterm elections, the Makabayan Coalition reintroduced its full slate of candidates for the Senate, for Congress, and the local posts. Since its founding on April 16, 2009, this is the first time that the coalition fielded 11 candidates for the Senate.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Chairperson and Makabayan campaign manager Renato Reyes Jr. said, “We are running because the country needs a real opposition,” Reyes said. “Between a corrupt government and the people’s struggles, Makabayan stands with the masses.”

In more than two decades, partylist representatives under the Makabayan coalition consistently served as the genuine political opposition. Former Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate recalled how Bayan Muna and other progressive partylist groups consistently exposed the corruption and anomalies of different administrations.

“We didn’t just fight in Congress, we also went to court, we exposed corrupt officials, and we took to the streets. The administration came after us, but we weren’t scared. We didn’t back down, because we stand for the people and the nation. So if you’re corrupt, you better watch out—Bayan Muna will hold you accountable,” Zarate said in Filipino.

People’s interest first

Unlike traditional politicians, the Makabayan coalition has a track record of enacting laws for the interests of the ordinary people.

Bayan Muna, for one, authored 24 laws, including the Anti-Torture Act of 2009 (RA 9745), the Anti-Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance Act of 2012 (RA 10353), and the Public Attorneys Act of 2007 (RA 9406), laws that protect human rights and improve access to justice for the poor.

Gabriela Women’s Party has championed landmark laws such as the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act (RA 9262), the Expanded Maternity Leave Law (RA 11210), and the Safe Spaces Act (RA 11313), which ensure protection, dignity, and welfare of Filipino women and children.

Meanwhile, ACT Teachers Partylist has pushed for policies that uplift the teaching profession and the right to education, including the Free Tertiary Education Act (RA 10931) and measures for tax relief and salary increases for public school teachers.

Kabataan Partylist has consistently fought for the youth’s rights and welfare, contributing to the passage of the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act (RA 10929) and co-sponsoring the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (RA 10931).

These are just a few of the pro-people victories the Makabayan bloc has brought to Congress—proof that real representation means putting people’s interest first.

During the program, Makabayan candidates vowed to continue fighting for the people’s interests.

ACT Teachers Rep. and Makabayan senatorial candidate France Castro pledge to push for a P50,000 starting salary for teachers and the reallocation of confidential funds to education.

“We don’t want corruption. We don’t want fascism,” she said, referring to former Vice President and former Education Secretary Sara Duterte who was impeached by the Lower House over allegations of corruption.

Present in the event are Makabayan senatorial candidates including peasant leader Danilo Ramos, nurse Jocelyn Andamo, labor leader Jerome Adonis, Moro leader Amirah Lidasan, fisherfolk leader Ronnel Arambulo and women’s rights advocate Liza Maza, urban poor leader Mimi Doringo and transport leader Mody Floranda.

Each candidate highlighted urgent sectoral demands: a national minimum wage of P1,200, secure jobs, and fair wages for workers, real land reform and better prices for farmers. Increase the price of palay, lower the price of rice. Accessible healthcare for all, support for fisherfolk and the Save Laguna Lake, and more funding for public education.

Makabayan senatorial candidates Mimi Doringo and Mody Floranda also spoke about their experiences. Doringo recalled the long-term impact of Typhoon Yolanda on families in Tacloban. Floranda pointed to the situation in Mindoro, where many communities remain neglected. Both said their decision to run is based on real needs they have seen on the ground.

The coalition also endorsed progressive partylists such as ACT Teachers Party, Gabriela Women’s Party, Kabataan Partylist, Health Workers Partylist, and Bayan Muna, organizations with long records in grassroots organizing and public service.

“This is where it all began—not just with elections, but with resistance,” said Bayan Muna’s second nominee Carlos Zarate, recalling the group’s first win in Congress in 2001.

Aside from their national bets, Makabayan is also throwing its support behind local candidates who have been serving their communities for years, even without holding public office.

These include Dante Verdera, Rene Mira who’s running for councilor in District 2 of Marikina, Pearl Tolentino, Leticia Castillo, a former daycare teacher now running for councilor in District 2 of Valenzuela, and Ricardo Margallo, a longtime community organizer running for councilor in Caloocan’s 1st District.

Also in the race are Eduardo Gardo in Manila’s 1st District, Leazar Anaya in Muntinlupa’s 1st District, Jinsei Castillo, a youth leader in Las Piñas, Lory Caalaman, and Jing Delos Santos, a community leader in Taguig’s 1st District.

Early in the morning, progressive organizations from Southern Tagalog made their way to Manila to stage protest actions, calling for meaningful change. Together with Makabayan partylist nominees they gathered in front of the Commission on Elections’ National Office in Intramuros, Camp Aguinaldo in Santolan, and the Commission on Higher Education in Diliman, Quezon City, raising their voices on urgent national issues and people’s concerns before joining the Miting de Avance.

For months, volunteers of Makabayan went to markets, communities, and barangays. Jeepney drivers helped spread the word. Teachers prepared campaign materials. Youth organizers worked weekends to reach more people.

“Every step of this campaign proved one thing—real strength doesn’t come from money or power, but from genuine service and standing with the people,” said Reyes. “So this May 12, we’re not just casting votes—we’re casting our hopes, our courage, and our promise: we won’t be silenced, we won’t be erased, and we will never stop fighting for the people.” (AMU, RVO)