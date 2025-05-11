Int’l observers warn of vote-buying surge 2 days ahead of elections

By KEVIN ORTIZ

Bulatlat.com

CAVITE – The International Observers Mission (IOM) has raised alarm over a troubling surge in vote-buying and election-related violence two days before the Philippines 2025 midterm elections on May 12, Monday.

“We’re gravely concerned about the reported number of red-tagging, vote-buying and especially, killings.” said IOM Commissioner Colleen Moore.

Commissioners and international observers have been monitoring the situation closely since the campaign period started. Several reported violations have been directly witnessed and documented by IOM observers stationed in various regions throughout the country.

“The red-tagging of candidates, widespread vote-buying, and political killings are serious violations that threaten the integrity of the electoral process and the safety of our communities,” Colleen said.

These cases, observed by teams in the field, show payments ranging from P150 to as much as P5,000 per voter, with most violations traced to entrenched political dynasties. IOM observers have independently confirmed the widespread use of cash and goods in exchange for votes, especially in rural and high-poverty areas.

Election watchdog Vote Report PH has documented 577 cases of red-tagging, with multiple cases directly observed across all three major island groups. Victims include candidates along with their campaign staff, local organizers, and supporters.

“As the end goal, we want this mission to bring forward a critical analysis of the Philippine elections which can be used as foundation for public awareness, tangible social change and legal reforms that can be used against undemocratic attempts at undermining the Philippine elections and hopefully in future elections completely stopping them in their tracks,” said Ian Aragoza, Vote PH spokesperson.

Commission on Elections (Comlec) Chairman George Garcia disclosed that another government agency had red-tagged the poll body itself for issuing resolutions banning discriminatory campaign tactics.

IOM assures that they will keep watching, documenting and doing their work in support of the Filipinos in this midterm election while the situation remains fluid and the risks are growing. (RTS, RVO)