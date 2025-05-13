The faces of the youth in the 2025 midterm elections

By VIGGO SAMARGO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – This 2025 elections saw a significant number of youth voters ready to exercise their right to vote for leaders who act on their promises, quell corruption, fight for their rights for quality education and enact system change.

Cassandra

Cassandra, a 19 year old voter, says she voted for leaders who, she believes, can genuinely change society for the better.

“I hope the candidates I chose govern well and I hope they take care of corruption, which is why I voted for candidates who would do so”, she says in Filipino.

Jai

Jai, 28, believes the power in voting lies in giving genuine leaders the platform to enact changes that would benefit the general public. As a mental health professional, he has witnessed first-hand the state’s indifference to mental health related issues, and through voting, he hopes that these leaders can bring change.

“Personally right now, as someone coming from the Mental Health Profession, there’s so liitle spaces for mental health professionals and you can feel its effects from the schools and up to the hospitals” Jai explains in a mix of Filipino and English.

Chris, Jonalyn, Tristan

As a first-time voter, Tristan, 19, says that his experience in voting was not that difficult, despite the long queues seen throughout other precincts in the vicinity.

Despite the few inconveniences, all three express the same opinion on voting as a way to change society. Chris in particular wants the winning candidates to focus on education, as she cites it as one of the bigger problems her community faces. Additionally, she calls for the winning candidates to mitigate the problems of discrimination and bullying in Filipino schools and to make it more inclusive for all.

JD

JD, 24, continues to exercise his right to vote because of growing frustrations towards the government. He believes that voting for the right candidates now would lead us to a better direction heading into the 2028 elections. JD wishes for better school facilities and solutions to the ongoing educational crisis, especially with the scorching heat, which forces schools to suspend face-to-face classes.

JD also expresses concerns regarding this year’s slow voting process, which in his experience was an hour longer than in 2022.

Youth Vote

According to GMA Integrated News’ voter’s profile, 29.19% of the 68,431,695 or around 20 million registered voters are youths. Youths, who casted their votes in hopes of electing leaders that will heed to their calls.

Real names have been hidden upon request.