ASEAN legislators raise concerns on credibility of 2025 PH midterm polls

By MARTHA TEODORO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) raised critical issues that they have observed during the recent midterm elections.

During the four-day visit of their delegates from Indonesia and Thailand last May 11-14, 2025, they monitored the last-minute software updates of vote-counting machines (VCMs), discrepancies in reported vote totals, and the lack of a mechanism for voters to make complaints at polling stations. In addition to these concerns, there were also reports of vote-buying, election-related violence, and even red-tagging during the campaign period.

“It is dismaying to learn that these are not mere technical glitches but signs of systemic neglect that effectively disenfranchise thousands of Filipino voters,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chair.

In light of these findings, APHR urged the Commission on Elections to look into these problems and carry out urgent modifications to rebuild public trust in the voting process.

“The convergence of machine malfunctions, lack of safeguards, red-tagging of progressive candidates, and misuse of the party-list system paints a deeply concerning picture. Together, these issues erode public trust and further marginalize underrepresented sectors of Philippine society,” said Thitikan Thitipruethikul, a member of Parliament from Thailand.

Among the groups consulted by APHR are the Center for People Empowerment in Governance (CenPEG), Kontra Daya, and Bulatlat. CenPEG reported on the apparent influence of political dynasties monopolizing the political environment of certain areas in the Philippines, weakening competition and representative governance. Kontra Daya disclosed a mismatch in the hash codes of VCMs during the public audit and those reported on election day. Bulatlat mentioned the killing of journalist Juan “Johnny” Dayag from Aklan on April 29, 2025, which minimizes the independence of covering elections.

“We call on Comelec and Philippine authorities to address these anomalies with urgency, ensure greater transparency and accountability, and deliver the credible and democratic elections that Filipino voters deserve,” Thitipruethikul said. (RTS, RVO)