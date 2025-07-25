‘VP Sara’s impeachment trial should push through’

By Martha Teodoro

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Taumbayan Ayaw sa Magnanakaw at Abusado Network Alliance (TAMA NA) called on the public to continue to call for Vice President Sara Duterte’s accountability.

“Amid talk of secret budget insertions by the Senate, dismissal of the impeachment complaint by the Senate impeachment court and possible Supreme Court intervention in the impeachment process, various leaders today called on the public to continue with the call ‘Sara Litisin.’” the group said in a statement.

The “Sara Litisin” campaign emerged after more than 300 bishops, clergy, women religious, lawmakers, academics, youth leaders, and people’s organizations issued a statement on June 3 to call for vigilance for the impeachment trial to push through.

“Since then, the Senate has remanded the articles of impeachment to the House of Representatives, imposed new requirements before proceeding with the trial, and opened the door for the ultimate dismissal of the impeachment case even without holding a trial,” the group’s said in a statement released on July 23.

Since the adjournment, the Senate on June 10 remanded the Articles of Impeachment to the House of Representatives (HOR) and asked that they certify that their move has not violated the Constitution. As a response, the HOR on June 11, asserted that the impeachment of Duterte was constitutional. The Office of the Vice President received the Articles of Impeachment on June 11, the same day they were submitted by the House of Representatives.

On June 23, Duterte filed her 34-page response to the impeachment case, reiterating that this violates the Constitution, with allegations of bribery, graft, corruption, and violation of public trust as falsehoods. The HOR on June 28, rebutted these claims.

“We must not allow impunity to trump accountability. Speak out, mobilize, and get involved in the impeachment proceedings because all of us are stakeholders when people’s money and democracy are at stake,” the ‘Sara Litisin’ campaign statement read.

“The impeachment is not about political persecution. It is about the improper use of P612.5 million ($108 million) in people’s money. The Filipino people, not the Dutertes, are the real victims of political maneuverings and unchecked corruption in government.”

Different groups signed for the “Sara Litisin” Campaign, including bishops from the Diocese of San Carlos and Gumaca, Carmelites of the Philippine Province, and the National Council of Churches in the Philippines, as well as representatives from ACT Teachers Partylist, Kabataan Partylist, Makabayan, Bayan, and Taumbayan Ayaw sa Magnanakaw at Abusado Network. (AMU, DAA)