Groups urge Senate ethics probe after Marcoleta admits lying in SOCE

By Dulce Amor Rodriguez

MANILA — Election watchdog Kontra Daya and public-interest lawyers urged the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges on Tuesday, Nov. 9, to open an inquiry into Senator Rodante Marcoleta after he publicly admitted receiving campaign contributions that were not disclosed in his sworn Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE).

The first-term senator made the admission during a televised interview in early November when he acknowledged receiving outside funding for his May 2025 senatorial bid but said he did not list donors because they requested anonymity. The disclosure prompted immediate scrutiny: the Comelec issued a show-cause order asking Marcoleta to explain discrepancies between his SOCE and his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

The groups said Marcoleta’s admission raises serious questions about his compliance with election laws and his fitness to remain in public office.

They asked the committee to determine whether the senator violated ethical standards required of members of the Senate.

“As members of the public who believe deeply in the importance of ethical leadership, we urge the committee to look into his recent admission that he lied under oath in his SOCE,” the letter read. “This raises serious questions about compliance with election laws and the standards of conduct expected of a Member of the Senate of the Philippines.”

Kontra Daya and the lawyers also filed a perjury complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman and a separate complaint with the Commission on Elections on Dec. 5. The filings argue that Marcoleta’s admission that he received donations while his SOCE declared zero contributions constitutes perjury under Article 183 of the Revised Penal Code.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, candidates must submit truthful and complete SOCEs, and any material misrepresentation may constitute a violation of election rules. The complaint filed with the Ombudsman alleges administrative and criminal liability arising from the same admission, including possible perjury under the Revised Penal Code.

The complainants stressed that honesty in SOCE submissions is “foundational” to the integrity of elections and warned that false declarations erode public trust in democratic institutions.

Marcoleta’s SOCE and SALN figures have fueled controversy. According to a report, his SOCE lists campaign spending of P139.9 million ($2.4 million), while his most recent SALN shows a net worth of about P51.96 million ($876,902)—a gap that watchdogs said demands explanation.

Other outlets cited similar figures for campaign spending in the P112–P140 million ($1.9–$2.4 million) range.

Regardless of the exact total, Kontra Daya said the SOCE’s declaration of zero contributions is inconsistent with Marcoleta’s own remarks and with the scale of his reported expenditures.

“We urge the Senate to act decisively. Such utter disregard for transparency and accountability should not happen again as the 2028 polls roll around,” Arao said.

The groups said Marcoleta’s admission cannot be taken lightly, especially as it came from a public official who has repeatedly invoked accountability and integrity when scrutinizing agencies and private entities.

They added that the Senate must show that it does not exempt its own members from ethical scrutiny. Failure to hold Marcoleta accountable, they said, could set a dangerous precedent ahead of future elections.

Under election law, SOCEs allow the public and the Commission on Elections to determine whether candidates complied with spending limits and whether their campaigns were funded legally.

False reporting undermines monitoring mechanisms designed to prevent vote-buying and illicit contributions.

Legal experts have long warned that SOCE-related violations remain widespread due to weak enforcement. In past elections, candidates faced disqualification or administrative sanctions for incomplete SOCEs and for failing to file them at all.

By admitting he lied under oath, the groups argued, Marcoleta may have opened himself to criminal liability. They emphasized that ordinary citizens face consequences for submitting false affidavits and public officials are expected to adhere to even higher standards.

The Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges rarely imposes sanctions, and the complainants noted that this makes the case even more important. Investigating Marcoleta, they said, would demonstrate that the chamber is willing to act even when the respondent is one of its own. (JDS)

Disclosure: Danilo Arao of Kontra Daya is the Associate Editor of Bulatlat