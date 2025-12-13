Karapatang pantao para sa masa

Human rights violations are not abstract—they happen every day: when quality education is reserved for the privileged, when farmers remain landless, when workers are treated as machines, and when the state itself silence grievances through violence.

In these trying times, Bulatlat affirms that collective action is vital to resisting abuse and demanding accountability. This explainer goes beyond defining human rights: it exposes the systemic failures that enable violations and reminds that the marginalized—as rights-holders— should be empowered to know, claim, and defend their rights.

Produced by Bulatlat

Supported by World Association of News Publishers – Women in News, under their Social Impact Reporting Initiative