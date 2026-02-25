EDSA40 | Bicolanos march against corruption 

LEGAZPI CITY – Members of the Albay Movement Against Corruption (AMAC) and people’s organizations from Sorsogon, Camarines Sur and Albay marched from Daraga Municipal Covered Court to Peñaranda Park in Legazpi City to mark the 40th anniversary of the People Power uprising.

“Forty (40) years have passed since EDSA People Power 1, but corruption is still rampant, continuing to drag the Filipino people into the grip of poverty,” Bayan Bicol stated.

Albay Movement Against Corruption (AMAC) Spokesperson Tet Triumfante said that the spirit of EDSA lives on. “People’s power did not only start with EDSA because before EDSA there were movements that promoted and shaped the power of the people,” she said.

“When we saw the widespread and serious corruption in our government this time, this is what motivates us not to let go of the spirit of EDSA. This is what shows our strength and our courage to achieve justice and true freedom for the Philippines,” Triumfante added.

Triumfante noted that it’s been six months since the September 21 anti-corruption protest but many of those involved in corruption are still not held accountable.

From Sorsogon province, Delia Sibulan, 68, joined the protest action in Legazpi City. “Life is getting more difficult for ordinary people like us. Imprison the corrupt officials who rule our country,” she said.

“Let us also hold Marcos, Duterte and their allies accountable for their crimes against the Filipino people. Bicolanos must demand accountability for all those involved in the widespread corruption in the government and those involved in the ongoing human rights violations committed with impunity by the State security forces,” Jen Nagrampa of Bayan Bicol said.