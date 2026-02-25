DONATE
News in Pictures
#EDSA40 | In Tacloban, groups call for an end to political dynasties
by Bulatlat Contributors
February 25, 2026

Members of various organizations from different sectors in Eastern Visayas flocked the streets of Tacloban City to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power uprising.

They condemned the “overkill” police deployment, with at least 50 police personnel stationed in the area. Groups pressed their concerns about the dynastic politics in the region and called for the ouster of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice-President Sara Duterte .

| via Veronika Generyl Barbosa/Bulatlat

