‘Convict Sara!’

MANILA — Progressive groups trooped to the Senate on July 6, the first day of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial.

“The people are part of the impeachment process because the people are the ones to judge and condemn Sara Duterte and corrupt officials,” said Mong Palatino, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) secretary-general during the program outside the Senate. “This should serve a lesson to the corrupt, that they can be held accountable, and can be ousted from their position.”

Various sectoral leaders expressed rage over billions of misused funds that could have been used for social services.

Jerome Adonis of Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and Mimi Doringo of Kalipunan ng Mamamayang Mahiram (Kadamay) said that workers and the urban poor remain exploited while corrupt officials remain rich and are protected with impunity.

Raven Racelis of Youth Rage Against Corruption said that the funds could have been allocated to the education sector to improve facilities and welfare of students and teachers.

Nina Felgi of Environmentalists Stand Against Corruption Alliance denounced the continued destruction and exploitation of the environment by corporations that serve the ruling elite’s interests.

During the program, many were displeased to hear that the Senate was arguing over “technicalities” like the previous impeachment trial, calling it a desperate attempt to save Duterte again.

They vowed to keep pressuring the Senate to serve the people instead of elite families. (AMU, DAA)

Text ang photos by Viggo Sarmago