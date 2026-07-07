Defenders of the Earth | People’s resistance across Southeast Asia

Across Southeast Asia, resistance spreads—village by village, community by community, movement by movement. Stories from West Papua, Myanmar, the Philippines—and across Asia-Pacific—reveal more than opposition.

By Enteng Bautista Jr.

Governments and corporations sell resource extraction as “development.” Communities across Asia-Pacific know the truth. Behind economic growth promises lie forests cleared for large-scale mining and logging, rivers poisoned by industrial waste and plantation chemicals, farmlands overwritten by solar farms and monocrops, entire communities displaced in the name of profit.

Yet resistance isn’t dying—it’s spreading. From Indigenous nations to peasant coalitions, workers to youth movements, frontline defenders hold ground on lands they defend, fighting not just for ecosystems but survival itself. In societies where millions farm land they don’t own or earn wages below subsistence, resistance is not only just but also survival.

Protecting nature means protecting rights

The Asia-Pacific sits atop geological and biological treasure: mineral-rich mountains, ancient forests, nutrient-abundant waters. That wealth attracts predators—corporations seeking margins and states pursuing strategic advantage. Local communities rarely benefit; more often, they bear costs through contamination, displacement, destruction.

Defenders opposing extraction meet escalation: military presence on ancestral lands, lawsuits weaponized as silencers, killings wrapped in ambiguity. At intersection points like the Philippines, West Papua, and Myanmar, resistance merges with national liberation struggles. Anti-colonial, anti-capitalist, environmentalist strands fuse into unified fronts. When land equals identity, plunder becomes invasion—and resisting it transforms from protest to necessity.

This is why climate justice isn’t just about cutting carbon emissions—it’s about land rights, Indigenous sovereignty, economic democracy, and communities controlling their futures. The climate crisis touches us all, yet its heaviest burdens fall on those who contributed least: Indigenous peoples, farmers, fisherfolk, workers, women, youth, marginalized communities.

Across Southeast Asia, defending the environment means defending human dignity. From barricades in Nueva Vizcaya to peace parks in Karen Territory, from Itogon’s stick barriers to Salween’s protected watershed—the lesson remains unchanged: protecting nature means protecting human rights.

West Papua: land defense as self-determination

In West Papua, communities resist large-scale extraction despite relentless pressure. Gold, copper, nickel, timber, fossil fuels—resources drawing foreign corporations into Indigenous territories. For decades, Papuans have fought environmental destruction, displacement, and dispossession of ancestral lands.

Environmental defense is inseparable from demands for self-determination, cultural survival, and political rights. Forests, rivers, mountains aren’t simply ecological assets—they’re the collective future.

The Organisasi Papua Merdeka (OPM) leads armed resistance through its armed wing, TPNPB (West Papua National Liberation Army). They frame foreign-backed mining and logging as tools of colonial occupation—environmental crimes enabling ethnic cleansing and land theft.

Myanmar: resources through the lens of armed struggle

Myanmar’s civil war intensifies century-old disputes over land and resources. Communities face seizures tied to military interests, agribusiness, mines, gas pipelines, megadams. Ethnic nationalities assert rights over ancestral territories against encroaching extractive interests.

Following the 2021 coup, the junta partnered with China to push natural gas extraction, export pipelines, and rare earth mineral expansion.

Among resistance stands the Karen National Union (KNU) and its armed wing, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA)—one of Myanmar’s oldest and largest rebel forces. Fighting for Karen self-determination and territorial autonomy, they work directly with communities to establish protected areas as part of sustainable forest management and biodiversity conservation.

A Karen people flagship initiative is the Salween Peace Park—a 5,200 square kilometers protected zone spanning Mutraw District in Karen Territory. It safeguards endangered wildlife while preserving living cultural heritage. Salween Peace Park won the 2020 UNDP Equator Prize while its leading initiator Paul Sein Twa, won the 2020 Goldman Environmental Prize.

The Philippines: frontlines of extraction and opposition

The Philippines ranks consistently as Asia’s deadliest country for environmental defenders, according to Global Witness.

On April 19, 2026, the Armed Forces of the Philippines killed RJ Nicole Ledesma, coordinator of HAKSON Inc. (Halungan Aton Kadanyagan sa Occidental kag Oriental Negros), a partner organization of Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment. His work made him a target: investigating palm oil expansion in Candoni, solar farms displacing farmers across Negros, coordinating international delegations on militarization-climate intersections. A year ago, RJ organized international solidarity mission (ISM) which looked into corporate environmental crimes and human rights violations in Negros island. Rights groups identify his assassination as part of a systematic campaign against environmental defenders.

Community barricades oppose mining destruction nationwide. The ongoing blockade in Kasibu and Dupax del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya—and across the Cordillera region including Itogon, Benguet where Kankanaey and Ibaloy peoples maintained barricades since June 2019 against Gold Creek mining exploration—blocks foreign extractive incursion into ancestral lands. According to Katribu, over 100 mining applications currently cover roughly 34 percent of the Cordillera’s total land area.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA)—designated terrorists by governments—are among Asia’s few remaining active revolutionary groups, alongside India’s CPI-Maoists. This decades-long resistance informs their stance: large-scale mining, logging, agribusiness constitute instruments of plunder dispossessing Indigenous and peasant communities. Within NPA-controlled zones, internal regulations ban destructive extractive operations under their political influence.

NPA punitive strikes target exploitative corporations directly. Their biggest came in October 2011 in Surigao del Norte, dismantling operations run by Taganito Mining, Platinum Gold Metal Corp., Nickel Asia, and Japan-owned Sumitomo affiliates—inflicting estimated US$69M in damages. Recent actions include burning quarry dump trucks on Negros Island (2025) and attacking AFP units in Rizal Province guarding corporate mining, quarrying, dam sites.

Beyond environmental protection

Across Southeast Asia, resistance spreads—village by village, community by community, movement by movement. Stories from West Papua, Myanmar, the Philippines—and across Asia-Pacific—reveal more than opposition. They reveal alternative futures. Communities aren’t just blocking destructive projects; they’re rebuilding worlds.

Forests defended as homes, not carbon credits. Rivers are protected as ancestors’ bloodlines, not utility sources. Biodiversity preserved not for NGO spreadsheets and government data but for grandchildren yet unborn.

This struggle confronts imperialist dominance over colonies, semi-colonial, and semi-feudal nations. It fights corporate land-grabbing and resource plunder where super-profit outranks people, extraction trumps sustainability.

As the climate crisis deepens, one truth crystallizes: meaningful environmental protection cannot be imposed from above. It must grow from democratic participation, human rights, national liberation. In defending their lands and natural resources, these peoples safeguard something deeper—the possibility of a just, democratic, sustainable future made possible through struggle. (RVO)