Progressives call for VP Sara’s conviction

This is the second time that Duterte got impeached at the House of Representatives.

By Elisha Beatrice Umali

MANILA – Progressive groups, led by citizen watch campaign Bantay Impeachment, demanded accountability and conviction of Vice President Sara Duterte as her impeachment trial started on July 6.

“It is important for Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial to happen together with her conviction in the Senate hearing because the Filipino people have been waiting for two years,” said Kadamay Secretary-General Mimi Doringo in an interview with Bulatlat.

This is the second time that Duterte got impeached at the House of Representatives. She is also the first government official to be impeached twice in Philippine history.

The first articles of impeachment against Duterte were filed in December 2024 and she was impeached by the House of Representatives (HOR) in February 2025. However, the Senate trial did not proceed after the Supreme Court deemed the articles of impeachment against her “unconstitutional.”

Read: Lower House, Bayan thumb down SC decision derailing impeachment of Sara Duterte

“We all know that Sara Duterte did everything to delay this process, meanwhile, the people have been waiting. It is just for this [impeachment] to proceed and finally convict Sara Duterte,” said Makabayan President Liza Masa.

In a span of 92 trial days, Duterte faces four articles of impeachment. These are alleged misuse of P612.5 million (approximately $9.96 million) worth of confidential funds; unexplained wealth, non-disclosure of her Statement of Accounts, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), and continued business interests; bribery and procurement irregularities as concurrent Department of Education Secretary; and inciting to sedition due to death threats against the President, First Lady, and former House Speaker.

The Senate summoned Duterte to attend her first impeachment trial but she did not show up. This trend follows a series of impeachment-related matters where she was absent.

“You [corrupt politicians] are all the same. When faced with charges, you refuse to be accountable in front of the Filipino people,” said Kilusang Mayo Uno chairperson Jerome Adonis in Filipino.

Read: Why her impeachment case matters

Adonis stressed that accountability from public mistrust is not limited to Duterte. “These calls also include the Marcoses and their cronies involved in billions-worth of siphoning public funds,” he said in Filipino.

Mong Palatino, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) secretary-general, echoed that this impeachment trial is a lesson for all corrupt politicians.

Erika (real name withheld upon request) of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers considers this impeachment trial a “barometer” for future proceedings. “The push for this impeachment is important to let everyone see, especially the corrupt, that when the people unite, the guilty will be held liable.”

Duterte is the third impeached public official that proceeded to a Senate trial, succeeding former president Joseph Estrada and former Chief Justice Renato Corona. (AMU, DAA)