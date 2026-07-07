These big fish

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Dee Ayroso is a self-taught illustrator and was a Bulatlat editor before she focused on cartooning. Comics is where her flaws and strengths in writing and drawing can sit together and have coffee.
Dee Ayroso is a self-taught illustrator and was a Bulatlat editor before she focused on cartooning. Comics is where her flaws and strengths in writing and drawing can sit together and have coffee.
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