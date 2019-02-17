Newly-weds join One Billion Rising

A newly-married couple joined the One Billion Rising yesterday, Feb. 16, at the Rajah Sulayman Park in Manila.

In a Facebook post, activist Carlos Maningat said the couple chanced upon the gathering led by theater actress and OBR Global Director Monique Wilson and women’s group Gabriela.

Maningat wished them well, adding that the couple should remember this moment when “they once danced to raise awareness on violence against women.”

Photo by Carlos Maningat

Text by Janess Ann J. Ellao

Bulatlat.com