Urban poor group Kadamay led the “Kalbaryo ng Mamamayan” to highlight the plight of Filipinos on Friday, April 12. In this year’s kalbaryo, five stations were set up to discuss the struggles of urban poor families facing eviction threats, issues of sovereignty, land reform, tyranny and drug-related killings, and several policies deemed as anti-poor such as contractualization and the present administration’s tax reform package.

Photos by Efren Ricalde